International
Japan’s Suga risks becoming the short-term leader among the Covid Olympics
Yoshihide Suga walks after he voted in the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, September 14, 2020.
Eugjen Hoshiko | AP | Bloomberg through Getty Images
Fighting rising cases of coronavirus and a deeply unpopular Olympics, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga risks becoming the first in a long line of short-term leaders.
Suga, 72, a longtime right-winger of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has seen his support plunge to just over 30%, traditionally seen as a line of risk for Japanese leaders from around 70% when he took office last September.
Suga took office after Abe, citing ill health, ended a term that lasted nearly eight years and made him the longest-serving Prime Minister in Japan. Prior to that, Japan went through six prime ministers in as many years, including Abe’s first troubled term.
Suga’s dream scenario was to contain the outbreak of the virus, lead the successful Games and call general elections.
This has been reversed after a recent rise in Covid-19 infections led to a fourth state of emergency in Tokyo and forced Olympic organizers to ban spectators from almost all countries.
“He is not doing a good job in dealing with party and politics and no one likes him to be in power,” said Steven Reed, a professor of name at Chuo University. “All they need is an alternative.”
New infections in Tokyo rose to a nearly six-month high of 1,308 on Thursday and medical experts have sounded the alarm. Japan’s largely voluntary restrictions have failed to curb the movement of people who may spread the climb.
Attempts by Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura to take over bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol as part of anti-Covid-19 measures backfired and sparked a public outcry.
Nishimura, Suga’s man for the pandemic response, was forced to apologize and withdraw requests from banks for pressure on institutions that failed to meet alcohol demand and alcoholic beverage wholesalers not to supply such food.
The vaccination campaign in Japan was also initially slow and is now facing supply disruptions, adding to dissatisfaction.
Japan has not suffered explosive explosions seen elsewhere, but has recorded nearly 830,000 Covid-19 cases and about 15,000 deaths. Only 31% of the public has had it at least once.
The face of elections
For Suga’s Liberal Democratic Party, his biggest failure is an inability to win elections.
The LDP lost three members in the April parliamentary elections, and this month the party and its allies failed to win a majority in the Tokyo assembly. The LDP won far fewer seats than expected in that vote, seen as a fuss for national elections.
“The consensus among the LDP had been that if the LDP did not see significant losses (in the Tokyo elections), Suga would be prime minister until next spring,” said an old bureaucrat with deep knowledge of the party.
Now, “people in the party are thinking about how to replace him,” the bureaucrat said on condition of anonymity.
No heavyweight in the LDP’s office has made public calls for Suga to be replaced.
Abe led his party to victory in six national elections during his term, despite the occasional deep dives of his support.
“Public support for Suga is deteriorating and foreign investors can become wary of Japan’s political risks, which were considered almost non-existent during Shinzo Abe,” said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
Suga won the LDP leadership after all the major factions rallied around him. But he lacks his strong base and party divisions have deepened since he took office.
His term as LDP president expires in September, although there has been talk of postponing the party’s vote until after the election for the powerful lower house of parliament. General elections must be held by November.
Removing a Prime Minister in office is difficult and the lack of a visible successor makes it more difficult. Nor are there any signs that Japan’s powerful business lobbies are unhappy with Suga.
“If it were clear who would replace him, he would probably be in more trouble, but who will join the party?” said Tobias Harris, a senior fellow at think tank based in Washington American Progress. A divided opposition and low turnout could limit the LDP’s losses in lower house voting.
“Is there any reason to think that turnout will be better than the last couple elections? So how bad will the LDP losses be?” Tha Harris. “This seems to be the ‘new normal’.”
