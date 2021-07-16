Japan’s Suga risks becoming the short-term leader among the Covid Olympics

Yoshihide Suga walks after he voted in the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Fighting rising cases of coronavirus and a deeply unpopular Olympics, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga risks becoming the first in a long line of short-term leaders.

Suga, 72, a longtime right-winger of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has seen his support plunge to just over 30%, traditionally seen as a line of risk for Japanese leaders from around 70% when he took office last September.

Suga took office after Abe, citing ill health, ended a term that lasted nearly eight years and made him the longest-serving Prime Minister in Japan. Prior to that, Japan went through six prime ministers in as many years, including Abe’s first troubled term.

Suga’s dream scenario was to contain the outbreak of the virus, lead the successful Games and call general elections.

This has been reversed after a recent rise in Covid-19 infections led to a fourth state of emergency in Tokyo and forced Olympic organizers to ban spectators from almost all countries.

“He is not doing a good job in dealing with party and politics and no one likes him to be in power,” said Steven Reed, a professor of name at Chuo University. “All they need is an alternative.”

New infections in Tokyo rose to a nearly six-month high of 1,308 on Thursday and medical experts have sounded the alarm. Japan’s largely voluntary restrictions have failed to curb the movement of people who may spread the climb.