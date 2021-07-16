South African leader says he will end mayhem as riots erupt again

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday he would not allow anarchy and mutilation to prevail in South Africa and suggested a wave of violent riots that destroyed hundreds of businesses and killed more than 100 people was deliberately provoked. .

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visits a shopping mall that was damaged after days of looting following the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma in Durban, South Africa, July 16, 2021. REUTERS / Rogan Ward

His government was doing everything it could to deal with the unrest, he said.

The looting and arson had severely damaged investor confidence and hit South Africa’s economic recovery, Ramaphosa said, speaking in Ethekwini Commune, which includes the port city of Durban, one of the hardest hit areas.

We will not allow anarchy and mutilation, Ramaphosa said.

In a presentation to a parliamentary committee, police said looting of shopping malls and shops was still going on and foreign-owned shops were being hit.

Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu Natal provinces were still volatile and crowds had gathered in the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and Western Cape Provinces, they said. The main Kawzulu-Natals airport, King Shaka International, was also targeted.

The long-term social and economic cost of the unrest was also becoming clearer, with calls for the government to address fundamental problems to remove more violence and despair.

Wall Street bank JPMorgan said the unrest will force the South African economy to contract by 3% in the third quarter and slow down full-year growth.

Riots erupted in several parts of the country last week following the imprisonment of Ramaphosa’s predecessor, Jacob Zuma, for failing to appear in a corruption probe.

It degenerated rapidly into plunder and destruction, fueled by widespread anger over poverty and inequality that persisted nearly three decades after the end of white minority rule.

Ramaphosa said it was quite clear that the incidents were instigated and we are behind these people. He did not specify who.

He also expressed concern about rising racial tensions in some parts of the country. Some white and Indian minority communities – who are generally better than the Black community – were armed to fight the riots.

The military has called in all its reservists to strengthen the army and police, with a total of 25,000 troops available to go to the firing points.

The head of the armed forces, Lieutenant General Rudzani Maphwanya, addressing the soldiers in Alexandra, Johannesburg, said: “It is no longer just a bandit, it is economic sabotage … it is a threat to our people, so you must bring it back.” freedom.

You do not have to lower your arms.

The official death toll was 91 in KwaZulu-Natal – Zumas’ birthplace and main support base – and 26 in Gauteng, which includes Johannesburg, bringing the total to 117.

Cost calculation

Shoplifting has led to shortages of essential goods.

State logistics group Transnet said operations at Durban and Richards Bay ports were improving although road closures and fuel and food shortages were limiting its supply chain. Richards Bay had cleared all backlog of cargo.

Massmart retailer said protesters had looted 41 of its stores and two distribution centers, with four locations damaged by the blaze.

Ethekwini authorities also closed public beaches in northern Durban due to a chemical spill in a lagoon originating from a flame in a chemical depot.

The government has characterized violence as a crime.

But the Nelson Mandela Foundation – a legacy of the late anti-apartheid war leader and South Africa’s first black president – said violence had risen to alarming levels in the past two decades.

The state has focused on strengthening law enforcement but has neglected strategies to address the roots of the problems, he said.

There are many people who feel thrown away and desperate, many people who have nothing to lose, many people who have seen political and other elites at all levels playing quickly and freely with the law, with impunity, the foundation said .

The head of Statistics South Africa, Risenga Maluleke, said it could take years to rebuild damaged infrastructure and small businesses would find it difficult to rise from the ashes.

That would lead to even more unemployment, he said. Most people on the streets were young people with few employment opportunities and limited education opportunities.

There is no doubt that this generation is linked from birth to death with poverty and unemployment, he said.

Half of South Africans live below the official poverty line and unemployment was at a record 32% in the first three months of 2021, partly due to the impact of COVID-19.

BET COURT

Zuma, 79, was convicted last month of challenging an order to provide evidence in a judicial investigation investigating high-level corruption during his tenure in office from 2009 to 2018.

He has pleaded not guilty in a separate case to corruption, fraud, embezzlement and money laundering, saying he was the victim of a political witch hunt.

His downfall has sparked a power struggle within the African National Congress (ANC), in power since the end of apartheid in 1994. Zuma loyalists make up the strongest faction against Ramaphosa.

His corruption trial is set to resume on Monday in Pietermaritzburg High Court – which could spark further tensions.