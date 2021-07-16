Government working with other countries to recognize Canadians with 2 mixed doses as fully vaccinated

Canadians who have received two different doses of COVID-19 vaccine may have difficulty traveling to countries where the vaccine mix has not been approved by health officials.

In June, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization issued guidelines allowing AstraZeneca-Oxford, Pfizer-BioNTechandModerna shoots to be used in the same way in certain situations.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked if the government had received assurances that Canadians would be allowed to travel if they fired from two different vaccines, even if other countries did not approve the mix doses.

“We will work with the international community to ensure that people who are fully vaccinated in ways that Canadians recognize as safe and effective are also recognized worldwide,” he said.

At a news conference Thursday, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc sought to specify what the federal government was doing to ensure that doses of the mixture would be recognized by other countries.

“We work with allies … in data sharing, working with them on the best immunization strategies, so we understand the concern that Canadians have about international travel,” he said.

LeBlanc noted the federal government’s efforts to create an internationally recognized test of vaccination certificate or vaccine passport but did not say how it would work for Canadians with two different doses, though he said more details would be put available “over the coming weeks and months.”

Canadians already face confusion

But some travelers vaccinated using that advice have started having difficulties when considering trips to places where mix doses are not known.

Laura Sharpe from Surrey, BC, has a picture of Pfizer and one of Moderna. She booked a trip to Barbados with her husband for the end of August.

Vaccinated travelers in Barbados are required to stay in a hotel upon arrival for up to 24 hours until they again receive their negative PCR test results. Unvaccinated visitors, however, must stay in their hotel rooms until they receive test results on the fifth day.

But the Barbados government does not consider someone having two shots with different vaccines vaccinated until late.

WATCH | What we know about vaccine mixing:

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch explains the comments from the World Health Organization about out-of-context COVID-19 vaccines and what health experts know about vaccine mixing. 2:25

Barbados’s original policy of not recognizing mixed doses makes Sharpe believe she will have to cancel her trip. She said she even contacted the government Ministry of Tourism to try to clarify whether she would be forced to quarantine and was initially told she would.

“I had done all the homework and it didn’t help me,” she said.

Sharpe said the most beloved government had been a little more proactive than reactive after giving advice on mixing doses and is concerned about other countries not recognizing the mixed dose.

“This could go on for months or even years before this is resolved,” she said.

The official recommendation of the Canadian government remains not to travel for non-essential purposes.

Sharpe said she understands that advice, but again felt she could have made an educated decision to go and felt she was protected by the vaccine and that the place she went to was safe.