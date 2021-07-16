International
Government working with other countries to recognize Canadians with 2 mixed doses as fully vaccinated
Canadians who have received two different doses of COVID-19 vaccine may have difficulty traveling to countries where the vaccine mix has not been approved by health officials.
In June, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization issued guidelines allowing AstraZeneca-Oxford, Pfizer-BioNTechandModerna shoots to be used in the same way in certain situations.
Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked if the government had received assurances that Canadians would be allowed to travel if they fired from two different vaccines, even if other countries did not approve the mix doses.
“We will work with the international community to ensure that people who are fully vaccinated in ways that Canadians recognize as safe and effective are also recognized worldwide,” he said.
At a news conference Thursday, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc sought to specify what the federal government was doing to ensure that doses of the mixture would be recognized by other countries.
“We work with allies … in data sharing, working with them on the best immunization strategies, so we understand the concern that Canadians have about international travel,” he said.
LeBlanc noted the federal government’s efforts to create an internationally recognized test of vaccination certificate or vaccine passport but did not say how it would work for Canadians with two different doses, though he said more details would be put available “over the coming weeks and months.”
Canadians already face confusion
But some travelers vaccinated using that advice have started having difficulties when considering trips to places where mix doses are not known.
Laura Sharpe from Surrey, BC, has a picture of Pfizer and one of Moderna. She booked a trip to Barbados with her husband for the end of August.
Vaccinated travelers in Barbados are required to stay in a hotel upon arrival for up to 24 hours until they again receive their negative PCR test results. Unvaccinated visitors, however, must stay in their hotel rooms until they receive test results on the fifth day.
But the Barbados government does not consider someone having two shots with different vaccines vaccinated until late.
WATCH | What we know about vaccine mixing:
Barbados’s original policy of not recognizing mixed doses makes Sharpe believe she will have to cancel her trip. She said she even contacted the government Ministry of Tourism to try to clarify whether she would be forced to quarantine and was initially told she would.
“I had done all the homework and it didn’t help me,” she said.
Sharpe said the most beloved government had been a little more proactive than reactive after giving advice on mixing doses and is concerned about other countries not recognizing the mixed dose.
“This could go on for months or even years before this is resolved,” she said.
The official recommendation of the Canadian government remains not to travel for non-essential purposes.
Sharpe said she understands that advice, but again felt she could have made an educated decision to go and felt she was protected by the vaccine and that the place she went to was safe.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/mixed-vaccine-doses-international-travel-1.6103800
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]