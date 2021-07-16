International
The heat wave will make the UK warmer than Ibiza with the hottest day of the year on Freedom Day
England will be hotter than Ibiza and Barcelona on Sunday as temperatures rise on the hottest day of the year so far.
Forecasters predict that Mercury will hit 31C on Sunday and Monday – at the top of 28.6C last month.
It’s a much-needed vacation after a few gloomy weeks, and hopefully it will drive people out – which can cut Freedom Day infections by lifting restrictions.
The Met Office predicts Saturday will be very warm across England and Scotland, though some parts of the North West may be a bit newer.
However, there will be some rain in Scotland.
Sunday through Tuesday, it will be mostly sunny and very warm, although it is expected to be the coldest and coolest in the northern parts of Sunday and until Monday with some rain in different places.
Issued health warning
A heat health warning has been issued in England as temperatures are forecast to rise over the weekend.
Public Health England (PHE), which sounded the alarm, urged the public to take steps to maintain calm and support those who may be at risk in warm weather.
Dr Owen Landeg, scientific and technical director at PHE, said: “Most of the tips to beat the heat are common sense and for many people the spells of warmer weather are something they really enjoy.
“However, for some people, such as the elderly, those with basic health conditions and young children, the summer heat can bring real health risks.
“That’s why we’re urging everyone to take a look at those you know who may be at risk.
“If you are able, ask if your friends, family or neighbors need any support.
“Also take water with you when traveling and keep the weather forecasts up to date.
“It’s also worth remembering the practical steps to keep homes cool during the day as this can help you sleep at night and give your body time to recover from the heat.”
The British will receive the sunshine with heat waves until Tuesday
Will Lang, head of civil contingencies at the Met Office, added: “In much of the UK we expect to see temperatures build up, reaching heat wave thresholds in much of England over the weekend.
“High temperatures will remain a forecast feature until Tuesday, when new conditions arrive limiting heat wave levels.”
Alex Burkill, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said the second level of heat health alert covers every part of England except parts of the North East, North West and London and will last until Tuesday.
He said higher temperatures would be “prevalent in most parts of the UK as we spend weekends and weekends”.
Chance of rain
Mr Burkill said: “As of July 13, the UK had 55% of the average July rainfall, so it is slightly wetter than average, but not so much.
“What is quite possible is that as we go through next week, there may be a vague error with the risk of some heavy showers and possibly even thunder.
“But then as we move to the end of the month and in August we should see better weather, with sunshine all around, and it will be drier than average conditions.
“While the bones will not be dry all the time, I think we are in a warmer and more determined spell that will last a few weeks.”
Mr Burkill added that areas that see temperatures within the Met Office’s definition of a heat wave include parts of south-west England, South Wales, parts of the Midlands and Yorkshire.
The storms have caused immediate flooding in London and the South East this week, including multiple underground stations.
