EU launches legal action against Hungary and Poland for ‘violation’ of LGBTQ rights
The European Union has launched legal action against its two member states for “violation of the fundamental rights of LGBTIQ people”.
Hungary and Poland have both been summoned by the EU to target their respective LGBTQ populations with harsh laws and restrictions.
In Hungary, a recent law banned the “promotion” of LGBTQ issues in schools, advertising and the media, effectively banning the discussion of LGBTQ persons or issues.
The country, led by right-wing anti-LGBTQ populist Viktor Orban, has also updated its constitution to define marriage as both between a man and a woman and annulled the legal recognition of transgender people.
In Poland, dozens of regions and municipalities have introduced so-called “LGBT-free areas”, declaring that LGBTQ people are not welcome within their borders and considering LGBTQ rights as a form of propaganda that runs counter to the efforts of wing governments. right to promote family structure and increase birth rates.
After months of criticism of the two countries’ actions, the European Commission – the EU’s independent executive arm – is now launch official infringement proceedings against Hungary and Poland.
“Europe will never allow parts of our society to be stigmatized,” the Commission said in a statement. tweet. “We are launching legal action against Hungary and Poland for violating the fundamental rights of LGBTIQ persons.”
In particular, the Commission is citing violations of the Treaty on European Union, which states that the EU is “based on the values of respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities. ”
Hungary has also been accused of violating numerous EU laws related to audiovisual media, freedom to provide services and free movement of goods, while Poland has been accused of violating the law without discrimination.
The Commission has given both countries two months to respond, after which they can refer to the Court of Justice of the European Union, with possible sentences included here daily fines.
Europe will never allow parts of our society to be stigmatized.
We are launching legal action against Hungary and Poland for violating the fundamental rights of LGBTIQ persons.
Read more in our press release
– European Commission (@EU_Commission) July 15, 2021
Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, has consistently spoken out against rising levels of anti-LGBTQ intolerance in some EU member states.
“Europe will never allow parts of our society to be stigmatized: whether because of who they want, because of their age, their ethnicity, their political views, or their religious beliefs,” she said at the outset. of this month.
Von der Leyen has previously criticized Poland’s “LGBT-free areas”, calling them “inhumane areas” and saying they “have no place in our Union”.
I will not rest when it comes to building a union of equality, von der Leyen said at the time. A Union where you can be who you are and love what you want – without fear of discrimination or discrimination.
Because being yourself is not your ideology, she added. That’s your identity. And no one can ever take it off.
Last year, the European Commission unveiled a plan to tackle anti-LGBTQ discrimination and increase homophobia and transphobia in some EU member states.
The plan aims to criminalize homophobic hate speech, give legal recognition to same-sex parents and better protect LGBTQ rights across the 27 member states of the European Trade Unions.
This is not about ideology. This is not about being men or women. This is about love, said Deputy Commissioner Vera Jourova at the time. This strategy is not against anyone. This does not put anyone on the pedestal. But it is about ensuring security and non-discrimination for all.
