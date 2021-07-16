Vaccine deliveries rise as delta virus variant criticizes Asia | News, Sports, Work

JAKARTA, Indonesia – As many Asian countries struggle with their weaker rise in COVID-19 infections, the slow flow of vaccine doses from around the world is finally gaining momentum, giving hope that inoculation rates could rise and help mitigate the effect of rapidly spreading delta variant.

With many promises of vaccines still unfulfilled and infection levels rising in many countries, however, experts say more needs to be done to help nations struggling with patient overcrowding and shortages of oxygen and other critical supplies.

About 1.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived Thursday afternoon in Indonesia, which has become a dominant hot spot with record high infections and deaths.

The U.S. shipment follows another 3 million U.S. doses that arrived Sunday and the 11.7 million doses of AstraZeneca that have come in groups since March through the UN-backed COVAX mechanism, the latest earlier this week.

“Quite very encouraging,” said Sowmya Kadandale, UNICEF Indonesia’s chief health officer, who is responsible for distributing vaccines provided through COVAX. “It seems that now, and not just in Indonesia, it is a race between vaccines and variants, and I hope we win that race.”

Many, including the World Health Organization, have been critical of vaccine inequalities around the world, noting that many wealthy nations have more than half of their population at least partially vaccinated, while the vast majority of people in high-income countries lower are still waiting at a first dose.

The International Committee of the Red Cross warned this week about one “Expanding the global distribution of vaccines” and said rich countries needed to increase the pace of pursuing their promises.

“It is unfortunate that it did not happen earlier and could not have happened sooner,” Alexander Matheou, Asia-Pacific director of the Red Cross, said of the recent increase in shipments. “There is no such thing as too late – vaccinating people is always worth doing – but the later the vaccines come, the more people will die.”

Vietnam, Thailand and South Korea have all imposed new blocking restrictions over the past week as they try to contain rapidly growing infections amid slow vaccination campaigns.

In South Korea – widely praised for its initial response to the pandemic that included extensive testing and contact tracking – a vaccine shortage has left 70% of the population awaiting their first strike. Thailand, which just started its mass vaccination in early June, is seeing growing cases and record deaths, and only about 15% of people have had at least one shot. In Vietnam, only about 4% have.

“Parts of the world … are talking about regaining lost freedoms such as returning to work, opening cinemas and restaurants,” Matheou told the Associated Press. “This part of the world is far from it.”

Indonesia began aggressively vaccinating earlier than many in the region, negotiating bilaterally with China over the Sinovac strikes. Now about 14% of its population – the fourth largest in the world – has at least one dose of the vaccine, mostly Sinovac. Some countries also have their own production capabilities, including South Korea, Japan and Thailand, but still need more doses to meet the needs of the region’s large population.

“Both Moderna and AstraZeneca have been really critical in raising these numbers and ensuring that supplies are available,” said UNICEF’s Kadandale, noting that Indonesia plans to have an additional 208.2 million people vaccinated by the end of the year and is delivering 1 million shots every day. “Every single dose makes a big difference.”

Many other countries in the region have vaccination levels well below Indonesia for a variety of reasons, including production and distribution issues, as well as an initial wait-and-see attitude from very early on when numbers were low and made less sense. to urgent.

Some were shocked at the action after witnessing the devastation in India in April and May as the country’s health system collapsed under a severe blow in cases that caught the government unprepared and led to mass deaths.

At the same time, India – a leading regional producer of vaccines – stopped exporting doses so it could focus on its own suffering population.

The United States has shipped tens of millions of vaccine doses to many countries in Asia recently, as part of President Joe Biden’s promise to provide 80 million doses, including Vietnam, Laos, South Korea and Bangladesh. The US plans to donate 500 million additional vaccines globally next year and 200 million by the end of 2021.

“Indonesia is a critical partner for US engagement in Southeast Asia and vaccines come unrelated,” said Scott Hartmann, a spokesman for the US Embassy in Jakarta. “We are doing this with the goal of saving lives and ending the global pandemic, and equal global access to safe and effective vaccines is essential.”

Earlier in the week, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, whose country is one of COVAX’s biggest financial backers, accused Russia and China of using the distribution of vaccines for policy leverage.

“We note, especially with China, that the supply of vaccines was also used to make very clear political demands of different countries,” he said, without giving specific examples.

There are also growing questions about the effectiveness of China’s Sinovac vaccine against the delta variant of the virus.

Thai officials said AstraZeneca boosting doses would be given to first-line medical personnel who previously took two doses of Sinovac after a nurse taking two doses of Sinovac died on Saturday after contracting COVID-19.

Sinovac has been authorized by the WHO for emergency use but Indonesia also said it was planning incentives for health workers, using some of the newly delivered Modern doses, following reports that some of the health workers who had died since June had been fully vaccinated with the Chinese shot.

“We have still found people who suffer from severe symptoms or even die when vaccinated,” Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist with the University of Indonesia, said of the shooting in Sinovac. “Proven only proved that some vaccines are strong enough to withstand the delta variant – AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer seem capable.”

While most of the recent shipments have been US, Japan was sending 1 million doses of AstraZeneca on Thursday to Indonesia, Taiwan and Vietnam as part of bilateral agreements, and Vietnam said it was receiving 1.5 million more doses of AstraZeneca from Australia.

The Philippines is expecting a total of 16 million doses in July, including 3.2 million from the US later this week, 1.1 million from Japan, 132,000 from Sputnik V from Russia, and others through COVAX.

Japan is also sending 11 million through COVAX this month to Bangladesh, Cambodia, Iran, Laos, Nepal, Sri Lanka and others.

Canada this week made an additional 17.7 million overdoses for the 100 million already promised through COVAX, which is coordinated by Gavi, a vaccine alliance. France delivered 1.7 million doses worldwide by June with COVAX and is sending millions more this summer.

In addition to distributing some donated vaccines, financial contributions to COVAX also help fund the purchase of doses to be distributed free of charge to 92 low- and moderate-income nations.

Earlier this month, terrible criticism was leveled by the African Union over how long it took for vaccines to reach the mainland, noting that only 1% of Africans have been fully vaccinated.

Gavi said the shortage of vaccines so far this year is because the main supplier COVAX, the Serum Institute of India, directed production into domestic use.

In the latest supply forecast, however, Gavi shows shipments that have just started a sharp increase and are still on track to meet the goal of around 1.5 billion doses by the end of the year, representing 23% of coverage in countries with low- and middle-income, and more than 5 billion doses by the end of 2022.

“Better it is better to focus on vaccinating the world and avoid accumulated doses,” said Matheou of the Red Cross. “Sharing vaccines makes everyone safer.”