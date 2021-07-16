Does the Covid data support this?

The UK is considering adding France to its red list of travels due to the spread of the Covid-19 Beta variant (originally identified in South Africa) – which is said to be more resistant to vaccination – according to media reports. in the UK.

However, health authorities and the media in France have not reported significant alert for the spread of this variant Beta and the national health agency Frances reported in its latest update (July 8) that the circulation of the variant remains low in metropolitan France.

And told a spokesman for the UK Department of Transportation connectiontoday (July 16) that she could not confirm reports that the government was considering putting France on the red list and that at this stage media reports were “speculation”. She added that the UK travel list is constantly under review and the status of countries can be changed at any time.

Statistics collected by GISAID, a data initiative that monitors Covid-19 globally in real time, show that there have been 88 new cases of the Beta variant in France in the last four weeks, bringing the total to 2,135.

GISAID shows that the UK has four new Beta cases in that time period, and a total of 812 cases. Germany is reported to have 2,197 cases of the variant.

The database, however, does not specify whether cases in France are from continental, or foreign departments, where Beta prevalence is highest.

The UK government has not signaled that France will move from its amber travel list to the next update set to take effect on Monday (July 19th). However, France has tightened rules for people traveling to France from the UK.

The proposal to move France to the red list was raised on Wednesday during a general review of international travel rules, The Telegraph reported. He said government sources stressed that they did not expect any decision to be taken “immediately”, adding that the data needed to be analyzed in more detail.

The paper said an analysis by the Joint Biosafety Center, a scientific body advising the UK government on Covid issues, formed the basis of the recommendation to move France to the red list.

The situation could be discussed again Monday (July 19th), the Telegraph said, citing their report in comments by senior Whitehall sources.

The Beta variant of Covid-19 has been listed as a concern variant by France and the World Health Organization.

This label is given to the more contagious, virulent or less effective variants of Covid vaccines.

A recent French study found that two doses of a Covid vaccine is 77% effective against the Beta variant, Le Parisien reported.

The study, led by the Pasteur Institute in collaboration with Assurance Maladie, Ipsos and the National Health Agency Fran publique France, also found that two doses of vaccine offered 88% protection against the original Covid type and 86% protection against the Alpha type.

What do we know about the Beta variant in France in number

France is using a combination of screening tests for specific mutations and also the sorting technique, which allows scientists to check samples for any possible mutations.

A series of flash sequence studies are being conducted in France every two weeks, where a random sample of Covid-19 PCR tests from across the country is sequenced.

The results of the latest flash study, which is number 12, show that the Bov variant of Covid-19 represents 100% of cases in Runion, a French department overseas, but is circulating at low levels in metropolitan France, accounting for 4.5% of the cases analyzed.

The graph below shows the evolution of the Beta variant in France in terms of the percentage it makes up of the variants discovered through sequences. The Beta variant is orange, the Alpha variant (originally identified in the UK) is blue and the Delta variant is green.

France is also reviewing tests to detect the Beta variant. Between July 6 and 12, 18,777 positive PCR tests were reviewed.

The mutation causing the Beta variant was found in 1,787 samples, equivalent to 10.7% of all tests tested.

11,256 tests were found involving the L452R mutation, which causes the Delta variant.

Sant Publique France is set to publish its weekly Covid-19 rating later today (July 16). The analysis is usually published every Thursday but was postponed this week due to the Fte nation on Wednesday (July 14th).

This new estimate is likely to contain more up-to-date figures for the spread of the Beta variant in France.

What the French media report about the Beta version

There has not been any news article published in French recently to highlight any alarm in the spread of the Beta variant in metropolitan France.

The latest Sant Publique Frances Covid-19 rating published on July 8 does not contain any statement warning of an increase in the spread of the Beta variant.