Russia: Afghan instability increases with US hasty withdrawal

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan – America’s hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan has destabilized the region and exacerbated the terrorist threat, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a conference of world powers and Afghanistan’s neighbors on Friday as they sought a common path to resolving escalating violence. of the country.

Participants who gathered in the Uzbek capital Tashkent traded harsh criticism and pointing fingers at the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. Taliban forces have grown in recent weeks, capturing dozens of districts and the main border region by security forces and the Afghan army swinging as the US and NATO complete their withdrawal.

The conference was originally intended to discuss building better transportation links across Central and South Asia, but that agenda was shaken by Taliban advances.

All participants, including the US, Russia, China and many of Afghanistan’s neighbors have their hands on the Afghan conflict. Few people want a full takeover of the Taliban in the country, but the early tone of the conference showed the difficulty of finding common ground on how to salvage a peaceful solution.

“Unfortunately, we have witnessed a rapid degradation of the situation in Afghanistan in recent days,” Lavrov said at the rally, pointing to the hasty withdrawal of US and NATO contingents.

The crisis in Afghanistan has led to the escalation of the terrorist threat and the problem of illegal drug trafficking which has reached unprecedented proportions, he said. “There are real risks of instability spilling over into neighboring countries.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova ridiculed a call by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell for collective efforts to help find a peaceful solution in Afghanistan. First, they create a problem and then search for those responsible and call for collective effort, she wrote on her channel in a messaging app.

Lavrov shattered any hope the U.S. could have of using bases in Central Asia to monitor terrorist threats in Afghanistan. While Pakistan and Uzbekistan have already given Washington a no, Lavrov said there are no Central Asian states willing to take that risk.

In an interview with the Associated Press, U.S. peace envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said he would push for at least a temporary ceasefire over the coming weeks of the Islamic Eid al-Adha holiday.

Khalilzad, who expressed surprise at the Taliban rapidly crossing Afghan territory, said a comprehensive long-term ceasefire could have to wait for both sides to reach a political agreement. Still, he said he would push for a reduction in violence.

In recent weeks, the Taliban have amassed dozens of victories and now hold key border crossings with Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Pakistan. The insurgents say they are not seeking a direct military victory over the Afghan government, but peace efforts have long been stalled and without an agreement, the country risks a full-blown civil war for power between all its armed factions.

Speaking at the conference, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said his country wants a peaceful solution. He stressed that Pakistan is already hosting more than 2 million refugees from decades of war in Afghanistan and cannot handle a new increase that is likely if the violence escalates.

We will always be against a military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, Khan was quoted as saying by the Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti. He also dismissed Pakistan’s claims of supporting the Taliban as extremely unfair, saying Pakistan has done more than any other country to help bring the Taliban to the negotiating table. “

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, for his part, used the occasion when he spoke at the conference to further denounce what he calls the incitement of Pakistani violence in Afghanistan. He said more than 10,000 jihadist fighters from Pakistan and other countries in the past month have come to Afghanistan without providing evidence.

Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have been plagued by deep suspicions for a long time. Kabul repeatedly accuses Islamabad of providing safe haven for the Taliban and treating wounded insurgents in hospitals in Pakistan. On Friday in Pakistan’s southwestern border town of Chaman, the Afghan Taliban were reportedly treated for injuries sustained in battle with security forces and the Afghan army across the border in Afghanistan’s Spin Boldak. The Taliban had taken the border town earlier this week and elite Afghan forces were conducting a counterattack to retake it.

Pakistan has also accused Afghanistan of harboring the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Taliban, who have stepped up attacks in Pakistan, killing several military personnel a week in recent months.

A senior Afghan government delegation was traveling to Qatar on Friday to meet with Taliban leaders who have a political office in Doha, the capital there. The meeting is chaired by Abdullah Abdullah, head of the country’s national reconciliation council making it the highest-level delegation that has yet to meet the Taliban.

“Both sides need to work for peace … heavy fighting is going on and it is not just today, they are going on for 42 years,” Abdullah told reporters before leaving Kabul for Doha. Hundreds of thousands of people have been affected by this war, we must do our best in bringing peace. “

The countries of Central Asia, Russia and the US have all expressed hope that a peaceful Afghanistan involving the Taliban working with, rather than counter, Afghan security forces could deal with militant groups such as the Islamic State group and the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistanit. In some parts of Afghanistan, the Taliban have sometimes fought IS, helping to degrade its capabilities.

With the deadline for the last US soldier out of Afghanistan by August 31, America is also seeking to increase its intelligence and capability to combat terrorist threats in the region.

The five Central Asian states had a special meeting Thursday with Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, President Joe Bidens’ aide for the country’s security. Afghanistan prominently participated in their talks, which focused on ways to co-operate on regional security.

Gannon reported from Islamabad, Isachenkov from Moscow.