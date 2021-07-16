MOSKW Daily coronavirus deaths in Russia have set another record, with authorities reporting 799 deaths. This is the fourth consecutive day of record deaths.

On Friday, officials reported 25,704 new cases of coronavirus. New daily infections in Russia have risen from about 9,000 in early June to more than 25,000 last week.

Officials blamed the rapid spread of the delta variant and a slow vaccine intake that has remained lower than in many western countries. As of Tuesday, 28.6 million Russians – or just 19.5% of the 146 million population – have received at least one vaccine.

The Russian state coronavirus task force has reported more than 5.9 million confirmed coronavirus cases and a total of 146,868 confirmed pandemic deaths. However, reports from Russia’s state statistics service Rosstat, which increases coronavirus-related deaths retroactively, reveal much higher figures.

LONDONR Senior medical adviser to the British government has warned that the number of people in hospital with coronavirus could reach quite alarming levels within weeks as cases increase from the delta variant and the lifting of blocking restrictions.

Professor Chris Whitty spoke at a webinar hosted by the Science Museum of London, saying the UK is not far from forests yet. His comments came in the wake of government figures showing that coronavirus infections have reached another six-month high and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 and subsequently dying are at their highest level since March.

There were 3,786 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 63 other virus-related deaths reported Thursday. Another 48,553 confirmed laboratory cases were reported Thursday, the highest daily figure since Jan. 15. The government has stated that daily infections could reach 100,000 this summer.

At the height of the second wave earlier this year, about 40,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and deaths reached 1,500 people a day.

ISLAMABAD The Pakistani Minister of Planning urged compatriots to avoid meetings during the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday to help spread the coronavirus.

Assad Umar also called on people to be vaccinated for their safety and to avoid becoming a source of spread. He says people who avoided the COVID-19 vaccine for some reason were risking their lives in addition to becoming a risk to their loved ones.

He says unvaccinated people will not be allowed to visit tourist sites before and after Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice, which begins in Pakistan next week. Umar made the remarks at a news conference amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Pakistan reported 31 new deaths and 2,327 new cases in the last 24 hours. This brings to a total of 22,720 confirmed deaths and 983,719 confirmed cases.

Moscow authorities in the Russian capital have again walked away with their message that restaurants accept only customers who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus or may produce a negative test.

The decision announced Friday by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin takes effect on Monday. It withdraws the measure that has been in force since late June, forcing restaurants and cafes to control. Sobyanin argued that city officials were able to reconsider the decision because the pace of the climb has slowed.

BUDAPEST, Hungary – The Hungarian government will provide citizens with the opportunity to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine starting in August, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

The third shot will be made available to all people regardless of age, health or which vaccine they originally received, Orban said in an interview with public radio. The government recommends, but does not require, the third dose to be administered at least four months after the second, and doctors can choose whether to provide patients with a vaccine other than the one previously given.

There is no reason to be afraid of a third dose of the vaccine. If people should not be afraid of it and their sense of security increases if they get it, then why keep them from this option? Tha Orban.

Hungary is the latest country to offer amplifying shots amid concerns that some strikes do not provide full COVID-19 protection for all receivers. In May, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain announced they would offer third shots to some people who took Chinas Sinopharm after concerns about the underdevelopment of antibodies that protect against the virus.

In Hungary, which also uses the Sinopharm vaccine, some have also expressed concern that they are not fully protected against COVID-19 and have sought third doses.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka has received 1.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine from the US through the UN-supported COVAX facility.

It was the second shipment to Sri Lanka from the COVAX global effort after an AstraZeneca shipment to Mars.

Sri Lanka has given 36% of its population the first dose of the vaccine, while 13% have received both doses.

Her vaccination campaign was reversed by banned shipments of AstraZeneca from the Indian manufacturer. It then turned to Sinopharm, Sputnik V and Pfizer to inoculate its population.

Sri Lanka has confirmed 279,059 coronavirus infections with 3,611 victims.

TORONTO Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday Canada could begin allowing fully vaccinated Americans to Canada as early as mid-August for non-essential travel and should be able to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September.

Trudeau spoke with the leaders of the provinces of Canada and his office issued a reading of the call. He noted that if Canada continues the positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions, the border could be opened.

Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September, the reading said. He noted the ongoing discussions with the United States about reopening plans, and indicated that we could expect to begin allowing fully-vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents in Canada from mid-August on non-essential travel.

Trudeau noted that Canada continues to lead G20 countries in vaccination rates with about 80% of eligible Canadians receiving a dose and over 50% of fully qualified vaccinated Canadians. He said the number of cases and serious illness continue to fall.

SEULL, South Korea South Korean officials are pushing for tight pandemic restrictions beyond the capital’s hard-hit area as they struggle with a record rise in coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum during a virus meeting on Friday called on all local governments outside Seoul’s largest area to simultaneously enforce the four-person limit at post-6pm rallies to slow viral spread.

Permitted social bubbles are even smaller in Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi and Incheon provinces, where officials are enforcing tougher Level 4 restrictions banning gatherings of three or more people after 6pm, barring visitors to hospitals and homes nursing homes and close nightclubs and churches.

Lee Ki-il, deputy health policy minister at South Korea’s Ministry of Health, said national government officials would discuss Kim’s proposal with local governments and could announce a decision over the weekend.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported another 1,536 new cases of coronavirus, the 10th day in a row with over 1,000. The case load in the countries is now at 175,046, including 2,051 deaths.

HONOLULU Governor in Hawaii David Ige said Thursday that he will hold a request for people to wear masks indoors while the spread of the delta COVID-19 fuel variant has an increase in cases.

Ige told a news conference the number of new cases in Hawaii has exceeded 100 over three of the last five days. This is in contrast to the last two months when the seven-day average of young people exceeded 50.

The governor said the large number of people contracting the coronavirus are unvaccinated and he urged those eligible to take their pictures.

Hawaii has one of the highest vaccination rates among the 50 U.S. states. So far 65% of the population has received a stroke and 58.9% have been fully vaccinated.

DUBAI, UAE The capital of the United Arab Emirates has announced a sudden overnight blockade on the coronavirus pandemic, although the rest of the country remains open for tourism.

The state-run WAM news agency announced late Thursday the blockade will begin on Monday and will run daily from 12 a.m. to 5 p.m. Comes shortly before the long Eid al-Fitr holidays in the UAE, which also start on Monday.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee euphemistically described the blockage as part of the National Sterilization Program. The UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms, used the same term during the 2020 blockade amid the onset of the pandemic.

Abu Dhabi has hit a tough line since Dubai reopened for tourism a year ago, requiring PCR tests for those coming across the border. Dubai, like other emirates, has remained open to boosting tourism and business although every day a new case of coronavirus is reported remains around 1,500 per day despite a mass vaccination program.

LOS ANGELES Los Angeles County will again require indoor masks even when people are vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the University of California system announced Thursday that it will require coronavirus vaccines for students, faculty and staff to return to camp this fall.

The movements are driven by a sharp increase in virus cases, many of which are highly contagious delta variants.

Muntu Davis, public health officer at LA Countys, said the mask request will take effect at 11:59 a.m. Saturday. Davis said the county has registered more than 1,000 new cases every day for a week and now has considerable community coverage.

On Thursday, there were 1,537 new cases and hospitalizations reached 400.