Congress leaders, party workers arrested during protest against rising fuel prices in Hyderabad

Many Congress leaders and workers were arrested by Hyderabad Police on Friday during Chalo Raj Bhawan protests against rising fuel and cooking gas prices. Following a demonstration at Dharna Chowk in the city, leaders and cadres headed to symbolically present a representation at the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in the Tank Bund as Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was unavailable. Tension prevailed as police prevented party workers and their leaders from continuing on the Tank Bund by pushing barricades. Telangana Congress leaders protesting against rising fuel prices. (Photo Express) Newly appointed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chairman A Revanth Reddy, working party presidents T Jayaprakash Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mahesh Kumar Goud, Geetha Reddy, Madhu Yakshi Goud Campaign Committee Chairman, senior leaders Ponnala Cak Damodar Rajanarasimha, Danasari Anas Md Shabbir Ali and NS Bose Raju were also arrested and taken to various police stations, according to Congress workers. They were soon released. We are fearless

We are Congress#Selling gasoline at a price #Selling at the price of fuel #Protest pic.twitter.com/2fTvKhwOF3 Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) July 16, 2021 We wanted to present a representation to the governor. Since she was not available and we were asked to submit our representation by email to her office, we wanted to file our representation against rising fuel and cooking gas prices at the Babasaheb Ambedkars statue to mark our protest. That too is not allowed here, Revanth Reddy told indianexpress.com. Earlier while speaking at Dharna Chowk, Revanth claimed that central and state governments were jointly responsible for raising prices. Arguing that gasoline prices are higher in India, Revanth blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ousting the public. He said the Center and the state were gaining profits from rising prices even when the common man was facing the burden of rising costs for leading families. Both Modi and KCR are charging Rs 33 each for a liter of petrol even as households are burdened with an increase of over Rs 400 in LPG prices since BJP came to power in 2014, he said. Reddy said the TPCC in coordination with the AICC has planned a series of protests against rising fuel prices. He urged party workers to get the message across to every family across the state and get involved in discussions.

