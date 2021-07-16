Three other regions reinforce Ethiopian army, Amhara against Tigray forces | Mighty 790 KFGO





By Dawit Endeshaw ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) Three other Ethiopian regions are sending troops to strengthen the national army in its fight against forces from the northern Tigray region, regional officials said, extending a conflict that has so far mainly affected the north. Officials from Oromiya, Sidama and the region of southern nations and peoples said their forces had joined the army, known as the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), which withdrew from most of Tigray in late June. A fourth region, the Amhara, has already been embroiled in conflict with the Tigray since the war broke out in November. Both the Amhara and the Tigray claim the fertile plains of the western and southern Tigray. Last week, Tigrayan forces recaptured most of the south, but the west is heavily militarized. Western Tigray has long been home to large populations of both Tigrayans and the Amhara, and new fighting in the area could drive another wave of refugees out of a conflict that has already forced 2 million out of their homes. We have already deployed our special forces and they will join the ENDF. Our people will also support with materials. END is the ENDF that is in charge where the special forces will be deployed, said Oromiya Region spokesman Getachew Balcha. If necessary, we will decide more, he told Reuters. The Peoples and Southern Peoples regions also confirmed that it had sent soldiers. Nearly 300 to 400 special forces were deployed this week. I think they will be deployed on the western front, said an official from the regional communications office on condition of anonymity. A Sidama official who did not want to be named also confirmed the regions that forces had gone to strengthen the national army. Photos posted at the regional state corporation Amhara Media showed soldiers from Sidama posing with residents of the town of Debre Marcos in the Amhara. P CONCLUSION OF CATESFIRRES This month, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told the Ethiopian parliament it could mobilize about 100,000 soldiers from regional special forces in less than a week. His remarks signaled an end to the unilateral ceasefire of governments, announced as troops withdrew from the capital of Tigrays Mekelle. Tigrayan leaders scoffed at the ceasefire as a way to cover up losses on the battlefield and capture thousands of prisoners of war. The ruling Tigrays party, the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF), has said it will continue to fight until it restores Tigrays’ pre-war borders and the government stops blocking the region. Currently most roads to Tigray are blocked and only one convoy of food aid is allowed. Tens of thousands of Eritrean refugees have also been caught amid fighting in two camps taken over by Tigrayan forces this week. A refugee told Reuters that two men had already been killed and three refugees wounded in the fighting. (Written by George Obulutsa; Edited by Alex Richardson)

