The Eiffel Tower reopens after nine months of COVID closure Coronavirus pandemic news
The Iron Lady of Paris was ordered to close in October; now visitors are allowed to enter after showing a vaccination test or a negative COVID test.
The Eiffel Tower has reopened to visitors after nine months of closure caused by the COVID pandemic, the main closure sites since World War II.
The Iron Lady lifts again took tourists to its 300-meter (1,000-foot) summit and magnificent views of the French capital while playing a marching band.
It’s a gift to be here. We really love Paris, said Ila, who came from Hamburg, Germany, and waited more than two hours with her daughter Helena to be among the first at the helm.
Tourism is returning to Paris and we can again share the happiness, with visitors from all over the world, of this monument and Paris, said Jean-Francois Martins, head of the company operating in the tower.
The number of daily visitors to the tower will be limited to 13,000 per day instead of 25,000.
And from Wednesday next week, visitors will have to show either vaccination proof or a negative test, in line with the latest requirements set by the government as COVID cases start to climb again.
It is undoubtedly an additional operational but manageable complication, Martins told the AFP news agency.
The opening came after France reopened to international tourists this summer, however, the rules vary greatly depending on the country they come from. The number of visitors has been nowhere near pre-pandemic levels given the ongoing border restrictions and the risks of the virus.
ay is! After more than 8 months of closure, I finally reopen my doors. What a joy to find you again
This is ! After more than 8 months of closure, I finally reopen my doors. Very good to see you again #tourEiffel #EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/T7hmz1wXGp
Eiffel Tower (@LaTourEiffel) July 16, 2021
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also welcomed the opening and encouraged visitors to rediscover the iconic monument.
After more than 8 months of closure, @LaTourEiffel finds its visitors today! An iconic monument of Paris to (re) discover! https://t.co/ewjOXpqjSF
Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) July 16, 2021
Translation: After more than 8 months of closure, @ LaTourEiffel finds its visitors today! An iconic monument of Paris to (re) discover!
Half of the visitors are expected to be French
Early ticket bookings during the French summer holiday period highlight how the tourism industry in Paris has changed due to travel restrictions.
Martins said there was almost a total shortage of British ticket holders, while only 15 per cent were American and very few were from Asia.
Half of the visitors are expected to be French, while Italians and Spaniards make up a higher percentage than usual.
The long closure has wreaked havoc on the finances of the operating company, Sete, which runs the monument on behalf of Paris city authorities.
It has decided to seek additional government assistance and a new injection of 60m euros ($ 70m) to stay afloat, after seeing its revenues fall 75 per cent to 25m euros ($ 29m). in 2020.
The masterpiece by architect Gustave Eiffel was also hit by problems related to her recent paint job, the 20th time it has been repainted since its construction in 1889.
Work was halted in February due to high levels of lead detected in the country, posing a health risk to workers.
Tests are ongoing and the painting is set to resume only in the fall, meaning part of the façade has been obscured by scaffolding and safety nets.
