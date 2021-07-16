Top 10 world news: ECDC warns of dramatic rise in Europe’s Covid affairs, Afghan forces kill 20 Taliban militants in airstrike and more, World News





According to European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), The number of Coronavirus infections in Europe will increase dramatically from 1 August. An increase of almost five times is expected. Very transmissible Delta variants, along with covidine relaxation measures are attributed to this dramatic increase in coronavirus cases. In other news, as Taliban continues to engage in heavy fighting in some areas in the north and west, Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan has reported that Afghan forces are committing air attacks against Taliban militants in Shuhada District e Badakhshan provinces, killing at least 20. Click on titles to read more Europe Covid infections will increase fivefold by August 1, says ECDC body disease Nearly five times as many new coronavirus infections are expected by August 1, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Afghan forces carry out airstrikes against the Taliban; some militants killed Afghanistan’s defense ministry said on Friday that Afghan forces were carrying out airstrikes against Taliban militants in the Shuhada district of Badakhshan province. US Air Force X-37B Chinese spacecraft returns to Earth after inaugural flight A Chinese spacecraft resembling the US Air Force X-37B has returned to Earth in what China said was a major step towards the development of reusable space transport technology Haitian police deny the caretaker Prime Minister’s connection to the assassination of President Moise Hatian police said the murder of Jovenel Moise was planned in the neighboring Dominican Republic. Robberies instigated, people planned and coordinated it: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa’s president, said on Friday that his government would not allow “anarchy and mutilation” to reign after this week’s deliberately provoked violence, he said. Passenger plane in Russia found after coming off the radar; all passengers survive According to Russian authorities, all the passengers were found alive after an An-28 passenger plane that disappeared from radars in the Tomsk region landed in the Siberian region on Friday. Google Maps criticized the display of the ‘fatal’ road at the top of Ben Nevis Google Maps is under criticism for showing a “potentially fatal” path that leads to the top of Ben Nevis in the UK. Malnutrition is now called Afghanistan’s ‘silent urgency’ Among children under five in Afghanistan, UNICEF reports a dizziness rate of 41 percent, which is the highest in the world. Half of COVID-19 hospitalized patients develop organ complications regardless of age: Study Research published in The Lancet suggests that one in two people who had COVID-19 developed at least one problem affecting major organs. Canada may allow fully vaccinated travelers by early September, Trudeau says If the current trend of vaccination rate and public health conditions continues, Canada may be able to welcome fully vaccinated visitors by early September, according to the Prime Minister of Canada.

