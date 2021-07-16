Ethiopia: End Arbitrary Detentions of Tigrayans, Activists and Journalists in Addis Ababa and Discover Locations of Missing Arrestees

Police in Addis Ababa have arbitrarily arrested and detained dozens of Tigrayan without due process, following the recapture of the Tigray region capital, Mekelle, by forces of the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF), also known as the Tigray Defense Forces ( TDF) on June 28, Amnesty International said today. The arrests appear to be ethnically motivated, with former detainees, witnesses and lawyers describing how police checked identity documents before arresting people and taking them to detention centers.

Following the withdrawal of the Ethiopian National Defense Force from parts of Tigray and the announcement of a unilateral ceasefire by the Federal government on June 28, for the past two weeks the Tigrayans in Addis Ababa have been arbitrarily arrested and detained. The former detainees told us that police stations are crowded with Tigrinya-speaking people and that authorities had made mass arrests of Tigris, said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Director for East and South Africa.

Amnesty International urges the Ethiopian government to end this wave of arbitrary arrests and to ensure that all detainees are immediately charged with internationally recognized crimes and given a fair trial, or released immediately and unconditionally. The government should also inform families of the whereabouts of detainees and ensure that they have access to lawyers and their relatives.

While some people have been released on bail, approximately hundreds more remain in custody, and their whereabouts are unknown. Amnesty International is not aware of any internationally recognized criminal charges against those still in custody who were arrested in these cases documented by the organization.

Ethiopian law requires police to bring detainees to court within 48 hours of arrest to review the reasons for the arrest. The prompt bringing of detainees before a judicial authority is an important protection against torture, ill-treatment and enforced disappearances.

Beaten, harassed, arrested

Amnesty International interviewed 14 people remotely in Addis Ababa, including former detainees, eyewitnesses to the arrests and relatives and lawyers of those still in custody.

A man, who was arrested in the Merkato area on Friday, July 2, told the organization that police raided his snooker gaming business around 7 p.m. They started harassing and beating customers and employees and asking to see their identity documents, before taking five people, all ethnic Tigris, to the nearby Woreda 6 police station. ID cards in Ethiopia identify the holder’s ethnicity. The shopkeeper, who was among those arrested, said:

They kept us in the open air and it was raining all night. We also stayed there the next Saturday. More people of Tigrayan descent joined us during the day on Saturday. We were 26 Tigers arrested at the station that day.

Nineteen people were released the next day – some after making a connection – but the rest were taken to the Awash Arba area in the Afar region, 240 kilometers east of Addis Ababa, according to people interviewed by Amnesty International. The shopkeeper was released Saturday evening, only to learn that his brother was among those held at Awash Sebat. He said:

The next day I was told that my brother had also been arrested. He called us from Awash Sebat using another person’s phone line. He told us he was taken there by the police with many people. I know some of the people arrested with him.

Tsehaye Gebre Hiwot, who works at a tire maintenance shop near Gotera, was arrested by police along with a relative, Haile Girmay, on July 3rd. A family member told Amnesty International that she had visited Tsehaye Gebre Hiwot at a nearby police station.

She said: When I visited it, I saw many other Tigrajane brooms and car dealers [a business traditionally associated with people of Tigrayan origin] arrested there. Everyone was talking in Tigrinya. I do not know if they are released or taken away.

Nine other witnesses told Amnesty International they had seen dozens of Tigrayan arrested in Tekle Haimanot 5th Police Station, Gerji, Federal Police Detention Center and Merkato police stations when visiting detained friends and relatives. A man, who said five of his friends had been arrested in a raid on a dormitory hall on July 2 in Tekle Haimanot, said he saw about 50 Tigrayan at the 5th police station when he visited on July 3.

Amnesty International also heard of a similar pattern of arbitrary arrests targeting Tigrayan residents in Awash Sebat, a town in the Afar Region 200 kilometers east of Addis Ababa. A witness told Amnesty International that five Tigrayan business owners in the city, including her husband, were arrested on July 3. She said:

He and many other Tigris in the city were arrested that day. They stayed at the Federal Police Station until July 7 before being transferred to Awash Arba Jail in a place called Berta. They were taken to a court in Awash Arba on July 7 and the court returned them by July 19. The police then took them to jail. The prison is about 35 miles from Awash Sebat. We visit them and hand them food and clothes in prison.

Activists and journalists targeted

Tsegazeab Kidanu is a Tigrayan living in Addis Ababa, who has been coordinating humanitarian aid for people affected by the Tigray conflict. He is also a volunteer managing media relations for an association called Mahbere Kidus Yared Zeorthodox Tewahido Tigray. On July 1, a day before his association issued a statement on the human rights situation in Tigray, he was arrested at his home.

Tsegazeabs’s family and lawyer visited him at the Federal Police Detention Center on July 2 and 3, but when they returned on July 4 he was not there. According to the Tsegazeabs lawyer, they later heard from another inmate that he had been sent to Awash Arba. His lawyer was also never informed of the charges against Tsegazeab.

The lawyer also shared with Amnesty International the names of 24 Tigers who were arrested from various neighborhoods of Addis Ababa, including 22 Mazoria and Tekle Haimanot, between June 30 and July 8. The lawyer told Amnesty International that one detainee, released on parole on July 5, was charged with links to the TPLF (Tigray Peoples Liberation Front) which has been designated a terrorist group by the Ethiopian government.

Journalists and media workers who reported on the situation in Tigray were also arrested without proper procedure. On June 30, police arrested 11 journalists and media workers for him Awlo Media AND Ethio Forum, Media on You Tube who have been covering the conflict and the human rights situation in Tigray, along with their lawyer. A lawyer and family members interviewed by Amnesty International said they were able to visit the detainees on 1 July, but as of 2 July their whereabouts are unknown and they also have no information whether the detainees have been charged with any crime or no. A relative of a detainee said:

Friday [2 July], police told us they released them early in the morning around 6pm. But none of them came to their house or called us. When we asked them constantly, the police said, we[police] I do not know where they are, they will not come again. We have been looking for them ever since.

The Ethiopian authorities must disclose the whereabouts of the detainees to their families and lawyers. Failure to disclose the fate or whereabouts of detainees is a crime of enforced disappearance. Authorities must also ensure that all detainees are protected from torture and other ill-treatment. said Deprose Muchena.