Removing Covid Blocks from England a Danger to the World: Experts

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to attend Prime Minister’s Questions at Houses of Parliament on July 7, 2021 in London, England.

LONDONR Global scientists have criticized the UK government’s plans to ease almost all restrictions on Covid-19, calling it unethical and dangerous for the entire planet.

Gathering at a virtual summit on Friday, leading scientists and government advisers from around the world warned that Britain was heading for disaster by removing most of its remaining restrictions on Monday.

The incident came as more than 1,200 scientists backed up a paper in the medical journal The Lancet in which UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans were called “dangerous and premature”.

England will see most of the last remaining restrictions, including the mandatory wearing of masks and social distancing, lifted on Monday, which Johnson has said will be an “irreversible” move.

Johnson has fiercely defended his new strategy and argued that now is “the right time to move on”, before the weather got colder and when the “natural fire of the school holidays” approached.

“It is absolutely vital that we proceed now with caution that we cannot return immediately from Monday to life as it was before Covid,” he told a news conference Monday.

Speaking at Friday’s panel, Christina Pagel, director of UCL London’s Clinical Operations Research Clinical Unit, warned that there was potential for a new variant of Covid to be released this summer.

“Any mutation that can better infect vaccinated people has a huge advantage in selection and can spread,” she said. “And because of our position as a global travel hub, any variant that becomes dominant in the UK is likely to spread to the rest of the world we saw with alpha, and I’m absolutely certain we have contributed to the growth of delta through Europe and North America “.

“UK policy does not only affect us, but affects everyone has an interest in what we do,” she added.

Clinical epidemiologist Deepti Gurdasani, who also attended the summit, agreed, saying on Twitter before the event that “the world is watching the current avoidable crisis unfold in the UK”