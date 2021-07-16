International
Removing Covid Blocks from England a Danger to the World: Experts
LONDONR Global scientists have criticized the UK government’s plans to ease almost all restrictions on Covid-19, calling it unethical and dangerous for the entire planet.
Gathering at a virtual summit on Friday, leading scientists and government advisers from around the world warned that Britain was heading for disaster by removing most of its remaining restrictions on Monday.
The incident came as more than 1,200 scientists backed up a paper in the medical journal The Lancet in which UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans were called “dangerous and premature”.
England will see most of the last remaining restrictions, including the mandatory wearing of masks and social distancing, lifted on Monday, which Johnson has said will be an “irreversible” move.
Johnson has fiercely defended his new strategy and argued that now is “the right time to move on”, before the weather got colder and when the “natural fire of the school holidays” approached.
“It is absolutely vital that we proceed now with caution that we cannot return immediately from Monday to life as it was before Covid,” he told a news conference Monday.
Speaking at Friday’s panel, Christina Pagel, director of UCL London’s Clinical Operations Research Clinical Unit, warned that there was potential for a new variant of Covid to be released this summer.
“Any mutation that can better infect vaccinated people has a huge advantage in selection and can spread,” she said. “And because of our position as a global travel hub, any variant that becomes dominant in the UK is likely to spread to the rest of the world we saw with alpha, and I’m absolutely certain we have contributed to the growth of delta through Europe and North America “.
“UK policy does not only affect us, but affects everyone has an interest in what we do,” she added.
Clinical epidemiologist Deepti Gurdasani, who also attended the summit, agreed, saying on Twitter before the event that “the world is watching the current avoidable crisis unfold in the UK”
Michael Baker, a public health professor and a member of the New Zealand Ministry of Health advisory group, said he was “fascinated” by the British government’s plans to lift almost all restrictions on Monday.
Baker suggested the UK government seemed to be turning to a “herd immunity approach”, which he called “completely unacceptable”, arguing that the strategy had “failed tremendously across the globe”.
New Zealand has been widely seen as successful in suppressing coronavirus within its borders, and life on the island nation has returned to a state of relative normalcy. The country currently has 48 “active” cases, all of which have been found in people entering the country, and nine of which were reported in the last 24 hours. There are zero cases within the community, according to the New Zealand Ministry of Health.
‘Disaster’ policy
William Haseltine, an American virologist and chairman and president of ACCESS Health International, told the panel at Friday’s summit that the world “had always asked the UK for big, sensitive policies”.
“Unfortunately, this has not been the case with the Covid pandemic,” he said. “What I fear is that some of the worst impulses in many of our states will follow the example of the United Kingdom.”
Haseltine clashed with so-called herd immunity strategies where populations are allowed to develop natural immunity to a disease through exposure to it as “killer”.
“I think that ‘s a word we should use, because that’s what it is. Knowledgeshte knowledge that you are doing something that will result in thousands, and in some cases tens of thousands of people dying,” he said.
“Once disaster as a policy, it has been clear that this has been an issue for some time, and to continue to support that policy is unconscious.”
Jose M Martin-Moreno, a professor of public health at the University of Valencia in Spain, echoed Haseltine’s concerns about other parts of the world following the UK leadership.
“We cannot understand why this is happening despite the (UK) knowledge it has,” he said, warning that other countries could begin to “imitate” British policies.
“If we remove the tools that contain the broadcast, that’s all,” he added.
‘Everyone is affected’
Yaneer Bar-Yam, president of the New England Institute of Complex Systems and founder of the World Health Network, said now was the time for governments to act, but in the opposite direction to British lawmakers.
“Opening up when the pandemic is spreading still makes no sense to protect the public,” he said. “Everyone is affected after the pandemic gets out of control.”
Meanwhile, Shu-Ti Chiou, the founding president of the Taiwan Foundation for Health and Sustainable Development, said it was unethical to “take the umbrella from people without raincoats while it is raining heavily.” She also raised concerns that with children unable to be vaccinated, they would be “left behind” due to the high prevalence of “Long Covid” among young people.
However, there were also warnings that even those who were fully vaccinated would feel the impact of high levels of transmission.
Meir Rubin, a lawyer who advises the Israeli government on risk management, warned that “even the best vaccines are just a tactic, not a strategy.”
In one region of Israel, he noted, more than 80% of the population had been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but there was still a “serious outbreak” of Covid. Rubin told the panel that without eliminating the virus, even a vaccinated population could “collapse under the other variant”.
“An infectious carrier of the delta variant will infect his family even when they are fully vaccinated. If you live with a child who is a delta carrier, he will infect the parents,” he said, adding that Israel was seeing serious cases and hospitalizations even in fully vaccinated patients.
Haseltine also noted that vaccines alone would not end the pandemic.
“Even if you are fully vaccinated, you should follow serious efforts and control to try to eliminate, not just alleviate, the problem. Policies that open the country amid a rising wave of infections are extremely unproductive,” he warned .
