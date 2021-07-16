International
Heavy hail rains part of southern Manitoba but brings little relief to arid Prairies
A Manitoba community got what most of a province dried up and dried up now, but probably a lot of it all right away.
Birtle, southwest of Riding Mountain National Park, was flooded with 150 millimeters (six inches) of rain Thursday night.
Eric Dykes, a meteorologist with the Environment and ClimateChange Canada, said a storm system parked itself over the small community for several hours and just opened.
“When it ‘s so dry, it’ s very difficult for the soil to get them all in one go. As we know, rain is much needed in many of the South Prairies now, but not in that amount at that time. short, “he said
The area also saw pea-sized hail, Dykes said.
Communities within a 10 mile radius of Birtle have much less rain, about 15-20 mm. Beyond that, it remained mostly dry, Dykes said.
“Birtle and the area around it, got the most so far.”
The Winnipeg area also saw heavy rain falling in a short space of about 10 minutes, but quantities vary across the city
Some parts got 20 mm while others had nothing, Dykes said.
There is a small chance of rain over the weekend in southern Manitoba but it is more likely to fall over the central and northern regions of the province, he said.
What southern Manitoba needs is a gentle, gentle rain that lasts a whole day or more, Dykes said, but the forecast does not offer it yet.
“There’s nothing I can see until the end of next weekend. It looks very dry.”
