UK to decide on day whether to put France on COVID red list – Sky News





A French flag and a British national flag, known as Union Jack, are seen in Violaines, France, October 16, 2020. REUTERS / Pascal Rossignol

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) – British officials want ministers to decide within days whether France should be placed on Britain’s “red list” of travel for the most dangerous COVID hotspots seeking expensive hotel-based quarantine, announced Sky News on Friday. “I was told by Whitehall I believe there is a short window to make a decision on France – maybe just a few days,” Sky’s deputy political editor Sam Coates said on Twitter. “France is the second largest holiday destination after Spain. Most public schools will be demolished next Friday. There is a belief that a decision must be made before then,” he added. A spokesman for the British Department of Transportation declined to comment on the report. Britain’s quarantine rules have so far largely banned overseas travel for all, except for a large number of overseas destinations, due to complex evidence and quarantine requirements. But as of Monday, travelers from countries that are on the so-called amber list – which currently includes France – will no longer need to quarantine at home for 10 days upon their return if they have been fully vaccinated and tested negative for COVID. Britain is currently reporting about 10 times more COVID cases than France. Turkey is currently the largest summer tourism destination on Britain’s red list, with most of Europe classified as amber. Read more Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Andrew MacAskill and Michael Holden Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

