Hungarian publisher to put ’18 + ‘sticker on books containing LGBTQ content

Krisztian Nyary, creative director for Lira Konyv, a Hungarian bookstore, is compiling an anthology of classic LGBT-themed literature that will have an 18+ sticker to show it is for adults only after Hungary’s new law becomes official, reported Associated Press. The law banning LGBT content from minors in a bid to protect children from pedophilia and pornographic content went into effect Monday.

Nyary’s anthology will contain writings by Homer, Shakespeare and Sappho, among others.

“We want to show what this law forbids young people to appreciate,” Nyary said.

For more reports from the Associated Press, see below:

Some bookstores in Hungary placed notices in their entries this week telling customers they were selling “non-traditional content”. Signs were raised in response to a new law banning the “description or promotion” of homosexuality and gender transition into material accessible to children.

While some writers, publishers and booksellers say the law restricts free thought and expression in Hungary, the country’s second-largest bookstore chain, Lira Konyv, posted advisory notices to be safe. The new ban went into effect last week, but the government has not issued official instructions on how or to whom it will be enforced and enforced.

“The word ‘describes’ is so general it can include everything. It can apply to Shakespeare’s sonnets or Sappho poems because they describe homosexuality,” Nyary said of legislation passed by the Hungarian parliament last month.

The law, which also bans LGBT content in school education programs, has many in the Hungarian literary community puzzled, if not marginalized, unsure whether they will face prosecution if juveniles end up with books containing plot, characters or information discussing sexual orientation or gender identity

The populist government of Hungary insists that the law, part of a broader statute that also increases criminal penalties for pedophilia and creates a searchable database of sex offenders, is necessary to protect children.

But critics, including high-ranking European Union officials, said the move confuses LGBT people with pedophiles and is another example of Hungarian government policies and rhetoric that marginalizes individuals who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer.

Last week, a government office in the capital, Budapest, announced it had fined Lira Konyv $ 830 for failing to clearly label a children’s book depicting same-sex-led families.

The office said the bookstore broke consumer protection rules by not indicating that the book contained “content that deviates from the norm.”

The fine, Nyary said, set a precedent for possible further sanctions against publishers and booksellers. With the threat of further penalties, all of Lira Konyv’s approximately 90 bookstores will now carry customer warnings that read: “This store sells books with non-traditional content.”

Noemi Kiss, author of several novels dealing with contemporary social problems and featuring some characters who are not fair or whose gender identity does not match what was assigned to them at birth, said she supports parts of the law aimed at banning pedophilia and to protect children from pornographic content.

But she called the creation of cross-border literature based on whether it contained LGBT themes “absurd” and “a restriction on freedom of thought and expression”.

“Based on what writers will be categorized? If [an author] writes a homosexual story, will they be completely discredited, or should we completely rewrite all world literature? said Kiss.

The EU executive commission launched two legal actions against Hungary on Thursday over the new law and in response to previous labeling requirements for children’s books that “display patterns of behavior that differ from traditional gender roles” – although authorities did not make it clear that non-traditional gender roles bring.

“Hungary restricts the freedom of expression of authors and publishers of books and discriminates on the basis of sexual orientation in an unjustified manner,” the European Commission said in a statement, adding that the government had not provided “any justification for exposing children to LGBTIQ content.” it would be detrimental to their well-being. “

Along with outlawing LGBT content for children, the law also prohibits the description of “sexuality for the sake of oneself” for new audiences – a statute of limitations that Nyary said could undoubtedly apply to most of the titles Lira Konyv sells.

“If anyone wanted, they could report three-quarters of the world literature based on that definition,” he said.

The Hungarian government did not respond to a request for comment.

Mark Mezei, a novelist in Budapest who has published a book about a lesbian relationship, says that while he believes determined authors will not practice self-censorship, the new law could “knock the feather out of the hands” of new words and to trick a new generation of Hungarian writers.

“If they find that they are facing great resistance to their early work, it could certainly turn them into the creative process or even take them away from their vocations,” he said.

Mezei said he is likely to simply ignore the law, insisting that perpetrators should “create and live autonomously”.

“I think interfering in people’s private lives is one of the attributes of a governing power. But really good deeds arise in one way or another,” he said. “They will be on the shelves of libraries when the current powers are just a note in the pages of history books.”