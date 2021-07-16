Robinson awarded the A. Harry Passow International Award for Leadership in Talented Education





Dr. Ann Robinson, outstanding education professor at AI Little Rock, has been honored for her dedication to serving and advocating for talented children around the world. The World Council for Gifted and Gifted Children awarded Robinson the A. Harry Passow International Prize for Leadership in Gifted Education during his biennial World Conference. Recipients of this award have international stature as a leader in talented education. Their lives and work have significantly influenced policies and practices in gifted education, or they have made other extraordinary contributions in promoting the cause of gifted education worldwide. This is a nice award, especially nice for me because I knew A. Harry Passow personally, Robinson said. He was a giant in the field of educational leadership. Receiving an award named in his honor is amazing. Dr. A. Harry Passow, Jacob H. Schiff’s General Professor of Education at Teachers College, was one of the world’s leading experts on gifted education, as well as a founding member and former president of the World Council for Talented Education. talented. Passow collaborated on a project called the Postgraduate Education Leadership Program. The project was led by the Teachers College and involved four other universities across the country. Robinson was a recipient of the program and the scholarship provided funding during her time as a doctoral student at Purdue University. Dr. Passow saw wisdom in an international network of talented education scholars in the 1960s, Robinson said. He did some of the first work with students from low-income neighborhoods and communities. His perspective greatly influenced the way I think about education. Many awards are beautiful, but this one had a really personal touch to me. Robinson serves as the founder director of the Jodie Mahony Center for Gifted Education, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary. It is one of 25 centers across the country dedicated to developing talented students and is also home to AI Little Rocks graduate programs in talented and gifted education. UUnder its leadership, the center has amassed millions of dollars in grants to help advance education in the state. Robinson, along with The Jodie Mahony Center for Gifted Education also received the 2021 Presidential Award from Arkansans for Talented and Talented Education, which recognizes a person, organization, or institution that has been a powerful influence on talented education across the state. Robinson is also a past president of National Association for Talented Children.





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ualr.edu/news/2021/07/16/robinson-harry-passow-international-award-gifted-education/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos