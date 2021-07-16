Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui was killed in Afghanistan





KABUL, Afghanistan Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and the Taliban on Friday as fighting between insurgents and government troops intensified across the country. Mr Siddiqui, an Indian national and Reuters staff reporter, was entrenched with members of Afghanistan’s elite forces in the southern province of Kandahar, a former Taliban stronghold. He was killed Friday morning when Afghan commandos, trying to retake a perimeter of a border crossing with Pakistan, came under Taliban fire, according to Reuters. We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, said in a joint statement Michael Friedenberg, president of Reuters, and Alessandra Galloni, editor-in-chief of news agents. Danish was an outstanding journalist, a devoted husband and father, and a much-loved colleague. Our thoughts are with his family in this terrible time. Danish was an outstanding journalist, a devoted husband and father and a much-loved colleague, Reuters leaders said in a statement. Credit … Reuters Mr Siddiqui, 38, has been a Reuters reporter since 2010 and covered events across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, including the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. In recent years, he had gained a reputation among his colleagues in India for capturing some of the most powerful photos of a turbulent time in the country and the region around him.

In 2018, he was part of a team provided by Reuters Pulitzer Prize for feature film to cover the Rohingya refugee crisis. His images of families fleeing by light boat to Bangladesh from neighboring Myanmar, where the military was conducting an ethnic cleansing campaign, were printed in newspapers around the world. Mr Siddiqui is the first foreign reporter killed in the Afghan conflict since US and international forces began withdrawing from the country in May and the Taliban launched a full-scale military offensive, killing hundreds of government troops and displacing tens of thousands of civilians. In just over two months, insurgents have captured about 170 of the nearly 400 districts, only a handful of which have been recaptured by government forces. The Taliban offensive is mainly concentrated in rural areas. But since early July, insurgents have captured a number of key cities along Afghanistan’s borders with Iran, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan and pushed their way into four provincial capitals. Last week, the Taliban infiltrated the city of Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second largest city, and this week captured an important border crossing with Pakistan, Spin Boldak, in Kandahar Province. Mr Siddiqui had been entrenched with Afghan commandos in Kandahar in recent days to report on their efforts to retake parts of the province, according to Reuters. In a series of Twitter posts on Tuesday, Mr Siddiqui described a rescue mission where the commando tried to rescue a police officer trapped by Taliban insurgents on the outskirts of Kandahar city.

I could feel the tension in the air while the ASF was expecting an imminent attack by the Taliban, he wrote, referring to the Afghan special forces. There was sporadic machine gun fire, but all hell exploded as Humvees reached the point of extraction. Taliban insurgents fired on the convoy of commandos, he said. A video he posted shows the bright yellow and orange glow of a rocket-propelled grenade hitting the Humvee armored platter he was riding on. On Friday morning, as Afghan commandos launched an operation to retrieve lost land in the Spin Boldak district, they met with Taliban resistance, according to Reuters.

Mr Siddiqui and several members of the Afghan security forces, including an Afghan special forces commander, Sadiq Karzai, were killed in the fighting, local officials said. Mr Siddiquis’s death comes at a particularly dangerous time for journalists in the country. The United Nations estimates that 65 journalists, media professionals and human rights defenders were killed in Afghanistan from January 2018 to January 2021. Attacks on journalists have increased since peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began last year. significantly, according to the latter Human Rights Watch the report.

Following the news of Mr Siddiquis’ death, Afghan Journalists Safety Committee called on journalists covering the conflict to take all necessary precautions and called on the Taliban and government forces to ensure their safety. Tributes to the photographer flooded social media. From humanitarian crises to life-threatening violence, Danish Siddiqui has captured some of the most iconic, defining photos of the last decade, Fatima Khan, a correspondent for The Print India, said on Twitter.

This spring, Mr. Siddiqui photographed the devastation the coronavirus did throughout his native country. His annoying, almost post-apocalyptic, photos of crowded celebrations were widely hailed around the world as the gauge of destruction as the Indian government tried to minimize the crisis. A year ago, his work was at the center of news coverage after Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the country’s citizenship laws in a way that was seen as discriminatory against Muslims and protests erupted in India. Mr Siddiquis’ photograph of a teenage right-wing activist firing a pistol at protesters and opening fire while a string of police officers stood behind him was widely circulated as evidence of the bravery of Hindu nationalists in India. What he did, really well, was find those people, find those faces through which to tell the story, to make you feel something, said Rahul Bhatia, a former Reuters colleague. Because after a certain point you are angry about all the things that are going on around you in this country. What he did, presenting you with a face, was to show the degree of temptation. Mr Siddiqui survives on a wife and two children, according to a Reuters colleague in Delhi. Mujib Mashal contributed by reporting from New Delhi, and Taimoor Shah from Kandahar, Afghanistan.

