Will the child tax credit become permanent? – National and International News – FRI 16Jul2021

NATIONAL NEWS

What does the new child tax credit mean for parents and all Americans

Yesterday, millions of American parents with minor children received their first monthly child tax credit. The child tax loan already existed, but the new program, part of a COVID facilitation package from the beginning of this year, expands eligibility, increases the total loan amount and introduces monthly rather than annual payments.

Previously, 23 million children did not receive the full tax credit because their parents did not do enough to qualify. Now, the IRS is assisting low-income families who have traditionally not filed tax returns to help them enroll in the program. This will enable low-income families to receive up to $ 300 per month (or $ 3,600 per year) for each child under 6, and $ 250 per month (or $ 3,000 per year) for each child under the age of 6 to 17 years old.

While this program is temporary, President Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hope to make the payments permanent. The Democrats in Congress’s $ 3.5 trillion budget proposal seeks to extend the benefits beyond the pandemic. Both Biden and Yellen see these payments as an important tool in the fight against poverty in the US In fact, these payments have lifted millions of American families above the poverty line. Yellen says payments this year will reduce child poverty in the US by 50%.

Great news, but how do you pay for it?

Expanded benefits come at a hefty price tag of just over $ 100 billion a year. The COVID relief bill authorized a one-time expenditure of $ 100 billion for 2021 to 2022. To make the benefits permanent, Secretary Yellen envisions changes in tax rates and the way taxes are assessed and collected. Yellen and Biden want to raise taxes for corporations and taxpayers earning over $ 400,000 a year.

Moreover, Yellen says there is currently a huge gap between what the IRS owes to corporations and wealthy taxpayers and what it actually collects. Yellen estimates that if nothing is done, this gap will reach about $ 7 trillion over the next decade. To increase tax collection and enforcement, Yellen wants to give the IRS $ 80 billion over ten years to strengthen its control.

Moreover, Yellen hopes to close the gaps that currently allow corporations and wealthy Americans to hide billions of offshore assets. Biden has also proposed an increase in capital gains tax for individuals with incomes over $ 400,000 a year.

But wouldn’t big corporations just flee to tax havens overseas?

If things stand as they are now, almost certainly. But Yellen and Biden are working with 132 other countries (including all G20 countries) to set a global minimum corporate tax rate. Many countries have already enthusiastically signed up to oppose what has become a “global race to the end” for corporate taxation in recent decades.

Is this a step towards basic universal income?

Some advocates hope that this new tax credit, if made permanent, could eventually pave the way for universal underlying income at the federal level. Universal Basic Income (UBI) is exactly what it sounds like. All Americans would receive the minimum monthly income from the federal government regardless of income or employment status.

As wealth and wage gaps among the poorest and richest Americans have widened, many have seen the UBI as the fairest way to ensure that people working full time are able to stay above the poverty line. UBI can also replace or supplement federal unemployment payments to make sure unemployed people can cover basic expenses.

Small-scale programs across the country are already experimenting with this. For example, Ulster County in New York State has initiated a program that gives residents under $ 46,000 a year a monthly payment of $ 500. Beneficiaries can spend the money as they wish. The county is also asking recipients to periodically participate in surveys about their physical and mental health and quality of life.

California has also just approved the first guaranteed income plan across the country. For now, the program only applies to pregnant women and qualified adults aging outside the state housing system.

UBI supporters are banking on the success of programs like these, as well as the newly expanded child tax credit. They hope these programs demonstrate to skeptics that UBI can effectively eliminate poverty and improve living standards without diminishing the incentive to work.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Floods in Germany: Over 100 dead, hundreds missing

Floods have devastated parts of Germany, Belgium and other neighboring countries this week after days of torrential rains. Weather experts say the region received about two months of rain in just a few days. The flood is the worst Germany has seen in decades.

In West Germany, rains caused several rivers to overflow their banks. Catastrophic floods have swept away homes and even entire neighborhoods in some areas. Some residents had to be evacuated from the roofs of their homes.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been affected. Many have been forced to evacuate their homes while others have seen them turned into rubble. The disaster has left over 100 dead in Germany alone and about 1,500 people are still missing. Officials say the high number of missing may be partly due to communications and mobile networks in some areas. Fierce rescue efforts have been going on across the region for the past two days.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Washington DC to meet with President Biden just as the number of destructions was coming to light. At a press conference at the White House, she addressed the scale of the disaster. Merkel expressed her condolences to those who had lost their homes and loved ones and sympathy to those who still mourn the fate of the missing.

Neighboring countries, including France, have already sent personnel and helicopters to assist in rescue efforts. European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen also said the EU is ready to send any assistance needed to the affected countries.

