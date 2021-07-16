Covid-19 is still a public health emergency of international interest





A person sits next to empty oxygen cylinders, which people are waiting to fill, outside a factory in Mandalay, Myanmar, on July 13, 2021. AFP / Getty Images Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, said the Covid-19 pandemic is still a public health emergency of international concern, in aWHO Statementreleased Thursday. The determination came after the eighth meeting of the International Committee of Health Regulations on the pandemic, which took place on Wednesday. The Committee unanimously agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic is still an extraordinary event that continues to adversely affect the health of populations worldwide, poses a risk of international spread and interference in international traffic, and requires a coordinated international response. As such, the Committee agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic remains a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) and provided the following advice to the Director General, the WHO statement said. The Director General determined that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to constitute a PHEIC. He accepted the advice of the WHO Committee and issued the advice of the Committees to the States Parties, as well as the Interim Recommendations under the IHR. Speaking about the Committee meeting during a press conference in Geneva on Thursday, Tedros said the committee has expressed concern that the pandemic is being mischaracterized as ending when it has never ended anywhere. He has also warned of the high probability of the emergence and global spread of potentially more dangerous and dangerous new variants that could be even more challenging to control. The committee also expressed deep concern about the level of funding for the WHO Strategic Preparation Plan and Covid-19 Response, said Tedros, which limits the WHO’s ability to coordinate the global pandemic response, particularly in terms of of having the flexibility we need with the speed at which this virus moves. The WHO committee’s advice included recommendations such as continuing to work with States Parties to implement public health social measures to control transmission; continuing advocacy for fair access and distribution of vaccines; accelerating work on creating tools for documenting the status of Covid-19 passengers; continue to strengthen the global monitoring and evaluation framework for variants; strengthening communication strategies at all levels and gathering information from States parties to obtain and make progress in implementing interim recommendations. Interim committee recommendations to States Parties include the continued informed use of evidence of public health social measures; implementing a risk management approach to mass collection events; reaching at least 10% of all populations of vaccinated countries by September; improving virus surveillance and reporting to WHO; improving access to and administration of WHO-recommended therapies; continuing a risk-based approach to facilitate international travel and exchange information with WHO; does not require vaccination proof for international travel; recognizing all vaccines that have received the WHO emergency use list and addressing community engagements and communication gaps at national and local levels.

