‘Pvizer COVID vaccine significantly less effective against Delta variant’

The effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine against the Delta variant is “weaker” than health officials had hoped, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Friday, as 855 people tested positive for the coronavirus and more sites were ranked as high-infection sites.

“We do not know exactly to what extent the vaccine helps, but it is significantly less,” Bennett said.

The prime minister held a meeting of senior health officials and ministers to discuss the next steps in managing the virus in light of numbers in Israel and what Bennett described as “the Delta mutation that jumps forward worldwide, including in the countries of vaccinated such as Britain, Israel and the US “

He said: “Britain, in recent days, we have seen a jump in the number of children being hospitalized every day. This is a development of which we are aware; we are dealing with it rationally and responsibly ”.

The highest number of coronavirus cases since March were diagnosed on Thursday, with 1.52% of tests coming back positive, the Ministry of Health said in a statement Friday.

As the peak in everyday cases continues, the increase in serious morbidity has remained limited.

Of those infected, 52 were in serious condition, two less than the day before. A week ago, there were 41. In April, with about 5,900 active cases, a similar number as now, more than 340 patients were in serious condition.

The possible explanation is that among the current carriers of the virus, about 2,000 are schoolchildren and half of them were fully vaccinated. Both groups are unlikely to develop severe forms of the disease, although it does occur occasionally – at present, about 60% of patients in serious conditions have been vaccinated.

The minister met for several hours, just ending their meeting shortly before Shabbat, and agreed on a number of principles, the first of which is to begin rapid home testing as early as next week.

For Bennett, the emphasis is on rapid testing, which he wants to see accessible to all, to enable life to continue during the pandemic.

Moreover, the ministers agreed to prepare for the implementation of the “Happy Badge” which allows entry to weddings and similar events with more than 100 guests only for those who have been vaccinated, recovered or hold a recent coronavirus negative test.

The system is only important for indoor gatherings where food and drink are served and people both sit and stand. There will be no cap for participants, and people will be required to wear masks.

A joint team led by the Ministries of Health and Transport will review policies at Ben-Gurion Airport. And the relevant authorities will begin preparations for the High Holidays and the opening of the school year under the shadow of the coronavirus.

Finally, the ministers also agreed that all staff employed by hospitals to help during the coronavirus crisis would remain employed until a state budget is approved. This includes about 600 doctors and 1,600 nurses.

Last week, thousands of administrative staff and other support staff from 30 medical centers across the country went on strike for about 200 positions that were also hired during the pandemic.

The strike ended on Thursday and all employees agreed to return to work after an agreement was reached between Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and the Histadrut Labor Union which similarly said that until the state budget is formulated all employees who were employed during COVID- 19 pandemics will remain in their works.

The doctors, nurses and support staff who were hired to help hospitals during the crisis were intended to lose their jobs by the end of the month.

In addition, it was agreed on Thursday that the mayor of Histadrut, Arnon Bar-David, would discuss a pay rise for these workers with the Ministry of Finance.

The meeting came shortly after the Ministry of Health announced its intention to add Spain and Kyrgyzstan to the list of banned countries and the United Kingdom, Cyprus, Turkey, Georgia, Uganda, Burma, Fiji, Panama, Cambodia, Kenya and Liberia to the list of countries banned. red – means that if Israelis travel to these countries, they will have to be isolated in return for seven to 14 days.

Other countries for which there is already a stern travel warning include the United Arab Emirates, Seychelles, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Bolivia, Guatemala, Honduras, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia, Paraguay, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Tunisia.

The list of banned countries includes Argentina, Brazil, India, Mexico, Russia and South Africa. Israelis are forbidden to visit these places unless they obtain permission from a dedicated government special committee.

The government is expected to approve the new list of countries next week.

“The government will continue to monitor all developments and meet frequently to discuss them and plan the next steps in advance so that the public understands where we are going and what we are doing, without disaster, without panic and, mainly – with planning progress – predict the future, “Bennett concluded.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.