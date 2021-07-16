Environmental activist shot dead outside Nairobi house after death threats | kenya





A prominent environmental activist has been shot dead near her home in Kenya after receiving numerous death threats following her campaign against the development of wetlands in a national park. Joannah Stutchbury, 67, was killed at 10:00 a.m. local time Thursday as she returned to her home on the outskirts of Nairobi. Friends said she had stopped her car to clear branches blocking her way when she was shot several times. Neighbors found her body in the car with the engine still running and valuables still in the vehicle, suggesting the attack was not a robbery. Stutchbury had loudly opposed attempts by powerful local businessmen to build in the nearby Kiambu forest and had received death threats in the past. It’s really awful. The Guardian Brotherhood is very shocked. It is devastating, said Dr Paula Kahumbu, CEO of WildlifeDirect, a conservation NGO. Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta condemned the killing. For the longest time, Joannah has been an unwavering champion for the preservation of our environment and is remembered for her tireless efforts to protect Kiambu Forest from breaches, he said. Although Kenya’s natural heritage is a major source of revenue for tourists, it is threatened by violations, clashes and developers, often with links to powerful local politicians. The Kiambu Forest lies on the outskirts of Nairobi, where land prices have risen in recent years. Joannah was a great help to her [the Kenya Forest Service] and was a loud voice against the destruction of the Kiambu forest. We need a thorough investigation by the police to find out what happened and what the motive was. People should not forget what happened, an official from the service told local Star newspaper. The Stutchburys assassination is just one of a number of violent conservative deaths in recent years. In 2018, Esmond Bradley Martin, a Kenyan-based American conservative whose investigations into the ivory and rhino horn elephant trade were considered critical in efforts to protect endangered species, was stabbed to death in the home his in Nairobi. His murder remains unsolved. There are many bad things happening to the environment in Kenya. People are very scared, even of officials. There is a lot of fear, but no one imagined that someone would kill someone like Joana, an old lady. That was deeply cowardly, Kahumbu said. Kenya Preservation Alliance, a coalition of NGOs, said the Kiambu forest had been occupied by looters for housing developments and said Sutchbury had recently reported a threat from a developer. The Kenya branch of Amnesty International condemned the killing of Sutchburys and called for a speedy investigation. Joannah was known for her actions in Kiambu county. She never closed her blind eye when she saw any lawlessness inside the forest. We condemn this senseless murder and call for justice for Joannah and all other environmental and human rights activists who unfortunately lost their lives protecting the integrity of our environment and natural heritage, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/16/environment-activist-shot-dead-outside-nairobi-home-after-death-threats The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos