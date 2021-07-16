SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 53 new local infections transmitted COVID-19 as of noon Friday (July 16), of which 32 belong to a KTVcluster.

There are now a total of 120 cases linked to the KTV group, making it the largest active group in the country.

Two new groups were also announced by the Ministry of Health (MoH) on Friday evening. In total, there are 27 active groups in Singapore.

Of the 53 newly transmitted infections, the MOH said in the evening update that 24 were linked to previous cases and were already in quarantine.

Five cases are currently unrelated, the MoH added.

The remaining twenty-four cases were related to previous infections and were detected through surveillance evidence.

There were also eight imported cases who were placed on notice of stay at home or isolated upon arrival. Two were discovered upon arrival in Singapore while six had illnesses while notifying or isolating their stay at home.

In total, Singapore reported 61 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

HONG LIM MARKET, JURONG fishing port closed

The MoH said it was investigating cases of COVID-19 infection among individuals who worked or visited the Hong Lim Market and Food Center and the Jurong Fishing Port.

So far there have been seven cases involving the Hong Lim Market and Food Center and the Jurong Fishery Port Group, which is one of two new groups reported on Friday.

To break the transmission chain and enable deep cleaning of the premises, Hong Lim Market & Food Center and Jurong Fishery Port will be closed to all members of the public from July 17 to July 31.



Hong Lim Market & Food Center and Jurong Fishing Port. (Photos: Google Street View)



To quickly detect any case of infection in the community, mandatory COVID-19 testing will be conducted for all visitors to Jurong Fishing Port between July 3 and July 16.

The free COVID-19 test will also be extended by members of the public who had visited Hong Lim Market & Food Center from July 2 to July 16.

The MoH said that all visitors to the premises should closely monitor their health and minimize social interactions as much as possible, for 14 days from the date of their visit or interaction. They are encouraged to see a doctor immediately if they do not feel well.

NEW GROUP N GR GRILL & HOTPOT RESTAURANT NJ JALAN BESAR

The Ministry of Health also said it is investigating cases of COVID-19 infection among those working or visiting Khoi Grill & Hotpot at 283 Jalan Besar.

So far there are seven cases related to this new COVID-19 group.

To break the broadcast chain and enable deep cleaning of the premises, Khoi Grill & Hotpot is closed to all members of the public from July 16 to July 30.

All individuals working or visiting the restaurant have been placed in quarantine and will be tested during quarantine, the MoH said.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Khoi Grill & Hotpot By Imperial Saigon said it would close for the “professional cleaning” recognized by the National Environment Agency.

Due to the growing number of KTV-related cases, the restaurant – which sells Vietnamese food – said some of its staff members were quarantined while some employees opted for self-quarantine or isolation.

All staff members tested negative for COVID-19, the restaurant said Thursday.





INCREASE IN MUNICIPAL CASES

The MoH said the total number of new cases in the community has increased from 21 cases a week ago to 179 cases over the past week.

The number of unrelated cases in the community has also increased from nine cases a week ago to 20 cases over the past week.

The Ministry of Health said that currently there are 184 cases hospitalized, with the best part and under observation.

There are now seven cases of serious illness that require oxygen supplementation, and one in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

There is ongoing evidence that vaccination helps prevent serious illness when someone becomes infected. Over the past 28 days, 17 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to the ICU, or died. Thirteen are unvaccinated, four have been partially vaccinated and none have been fully vaccinated, the MoH added.





REVIEWED INTERNATIONAL COMPANY FOR THE OTHER GROUP AMONG OTHER PRINTED OTHERS

Dinner at food and beverage establishments (F&B) will be reduced to two-person groups for people who are not fully vaccinated, while those who are fully vaccinated can continue to dine in groups of five.

This and other austerity measures for indoor facilities with the highest risk mask will be in effect from July 19 to August 8, co-chair of the multi-ministerial workforce Gan Kim Yong announced on Friday.

These new measures come as a new group associated with KTV halls emerged a day after dinner in groups of five resumed on July 12th.

Mr Gan called the growing pile a major obstacle to Singaporeans’ journey to recovery.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech / Comirnaty or Moderna vaccines.

Unvaccinated people with a valid COVID-19 (PET) pre-event negative test result or recovered individuals may also participate in such groups of five, the MoH said in a separate statement.





All nightlife institutions that intended to function as F&B points will be suspended for two weeks on July 16 following an increase in COVID-19 cases, the MoH said. The suspension affects more than 400 such businesses.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,913COVID-19 cases.

