Japan health official urges citizens to avoid travel, warns Tokyo COVID infections will rise
Japan’s senior medical adviser to the government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Dr. Shigeru Omi, urged authorities to increase virus measures and people to avoid traveling, the Associated Press reported.
He said ongoing upheavals or COVID-19 cases in Tokyo are likely to accelerate with the summer holidays, the Olympics and the Buddhist holiday week in August when people are likely to travel.
The next two months will be crucial in Japan’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, according to Omi. He encouraged people to watch the Olympics at home in small groups of family or close friends.
COVID-19 Explosion is “a Pandemic of the Unvaccinated”, says CDC Director
The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 outbreak in the US is becoming “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
Speaking during a conference at the White House, Dr. Rochelle Walensky says cases in the U.S. have increased by about 70 percent over the past week, hospital admissions have increased by 36 percent and deaths increased by 26 percent. Almost all hospital admissions and deaths, she says, are among the unvaccinated.
COVID-19 White House Coordinator Jeff Zients echoed that the pandemic is “what mainly threatens unvaccinated people.”
He says the Biden administration expects cases to rise in the weeks ahead due to the spread in communities with low vaccination rates. Four states accounted for 40 percent of new cases last week, with one in five coming from Florida.
But Zients says there are signs that growing cases are pushing more people in those communities to seek vaccination at faster than the national average.
The Eiffel Tower opens for the first time in 9 months
The Eiffel Tower is reopening for the first time in nine months although France is under new rules aimed at taming the delta variant.
This week, President Emmanuel Macron announced that COVID-19 permits would be required to access restaurants and venues such as the Eiffel Tower. Starting Wednesday, all visitors over the age of 18 will need to show a statement proving they have been fully vaccinated, tested negative for the virus, or have recently recovered from COVID-19.
Paris’ “Iron Lady” was ordered to close in October as France battled a second rise in the pandemic virus. The tower remained closed for renovations after most major tourist attractions reopened last month.
The Delta variant could bring hospital numbers to “quite scary” levels
The British government’s top medical adviser has warned that the number of people in hospital with coronavirus could reach “quite frightening” levels within weeks as cases rise from the delta variant and the lifting of blocking restrictions.
Professor Chris Whitty spoke at a webinar hosted by the Museum of Science in London, saying the UK “has not yet emerged from the forests”. His comments came in the wake of government figures showing that coronavirus infections have reached another six-month high and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 and subsequently dying are at their highest level since March.
There were 3,786 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 63 other virus-related deaths reported Thursday. Another 48,553 confirmed laboratory cases were reported Thursday, the highest daily figure since Jan. 15. The government has stated that daily infections could reach 100,000 this summer.
At the height of the second wave earlier this year, about 40,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and deaths reached 1,500 people a day.
