Union Minister Jal Shakti told us Karnataka could not build the Mekedatu dam: Duraimurugan | Chennai News





CHENNAI: Tamil Water Minister Nadu S Duraimurugan on Friday quoted Union Minister Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as saying the Karnataka government could not build the Mekedatu Dam because it had not met the rules for preparing a detailed project report.

Duraimurugan was speaking to reporters at the Tamil Nadu House after leading a delegation of Tamil Nadu legislative parties to convey to Shekhawat the state’s opposition to the Mekedatu Dam.

Minister Jal Shakti said Karnataka could not build the dam. The reason is that the Karnataka government has not complied with any of the rules set out for the preparation of the detailed project report. The state must obtain the consent of the coastal states, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, and that of the Aid Water Management Authority and the Central Water Commission for the Center to allow the implementation of the DPR, Duraimurugan said.

The delegation included former AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar, PMK floor leader GK Mani, MDMK chief Vaiko, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, CPM K state secretary Balakrishnan and MMK MH leader Jawahirullah. Duraimurugan said the TN delegation had presented a unanimous resolution adopted at an all-party meeting led by Prime Minister MK Stalin against the execution of the Mekedatu dam project.

The delegation told Shekhawat that the purpose of his visit was to convey that the Center should in no way support the dam.

Duraimurugan said Delhi’s goal was successful. The Union Minister said the Karnataka government had not followed any terms and conditions. Instead, the state sent a detailed project report on its own and sent it (to the Center) for approval, the TN minister said.

Duraimurugan also cited Shekhawat as denying any promises made to anyone regarding Karnataka’s approval for the dam construction.

Union Minister Jal Shakti informed the delegation that the ministries were unable to appoint a chairman for the Despite Water Management Authority despite advertisements twice for a qualified candidate. The ministry has again advertised the softening of certain norms.

MDMK leader Vaiko told reporters that the BJP government’s double standard in the dam plan at the Mekedatu Center will be raised at the next session of Parliament. Senior Congress leader A Gopanna said Karnataka’s offer to build a dam was a clear violation of Supreme Court orders and international principles of transboundary river water sharing.

