Amarinder vs. Sidhu: Congressional Ceasefire Attempts in Punjab Hit an Obstacle | India News





NEW DELHI: There seems to be no immediate end to the ugly clashes at the Punjab Congress despite all efforts for a ceasefire between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his cricket politician, cricket-turned Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Amarinder Singh rose on Friday by writing a letter to Sonia Gandhi expressing concerns over the possible appointment of Sidhu as head of the state party, the PTI news agency reported, citing congressional sources.

Punjab CM is learned to have mentioned in the letter that it could have an adverse impact on the party’s perspective in future assembly polls by ignoring the old guard, sources said.

Charge d’Affaires Congressman Harsih Rawat on Thursday tossed out a compromise formula that revolved around Sidhu being named president of the State Congress along with the incumbent presidents, while Amarinder Singh would lead the party in next year’s election.

However, according to reports, Amarinder was unhappy with the proposal and had conveyed his objections to the party leadership.

That the ceasefire formula was not working was evident on Friday, when Rawat reiterated that Amarinder would be the party’s main ministerial figure, but remained silent about Sidhu’s rise.

“The sense of security that the Punjab people are seeking is only given by the Congress party. People praise Captain Amarinder Singh for peace in the state and they do not want to experiment. Whenever they took Akalis’ side, disorder ensued,” Rawat said.

When asked about the compromise formula and Sidhu’s reported height, Rawat said he had submitted his note to the interim congressional president and the ball was now in Sonia Gandhi’s court.

With obstacles in the ceasefire formula, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul met with Sidhu today in the national capital in the presence of Harish Rawat.

Asked about what happened at the meeting, Rawat said he could not reveal details and whatever a head of state says to the president of Congress is among them.

Sidhu, however, left Sonia Gandhi’s residence at 10, Janpath without speaking to the media.

Balancing social interest groups is key: Manish Tewari

To make things difficult for Sidhu, senior leader Manish Tewari suggested that the post of head of state Congress should go to a Hindu.

Tewari, who is an MP, in a tweet cited Punjab demographics and mentioned that Sikhs make up 57.75 percent of the population while Hindus and Dalits make up 38.49 and 31.94 percent respectively.

“Punjab is progressive and secular but balanced social interest groups are essential. Equality is the foundation of social justice!” he said in a tweet and labeled Congress and the party in charge of Punjab affairs, Harish Rawat.

If the party chooses to appoint Sidhu as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) then there will be two Yak Siks in key posts. Punjab Prime Minister Amarinder Singh is also a Sik Jat.

On Thursday evening, both Amarinder Singh and Sidhu held parallel meetings in Chandigarh with their loyalists.

While the prime minister met some party MPs, MLA and ministers, Sidhu is learned to have met Punjab ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa and Tript Rajinder Bajwa and some MLAs next to him at Randhawa residence.

While Amarinder is strongly opposed to raising Sidhu, Sidhu is determined not to decide on anything less.

It remains to be seen how and when the leadership of Congress manages to find a solution to this crisis.

(With contributions from agencies)

