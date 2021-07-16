Moscow cancels restriction of QR code COVID-19 for bars and restaurants





A man uses a tablet while sitting on a terrace in a cafe in Moscow, Russia March 23, 2021. REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW / VLADIMIR, Russia, July 16 (Reuters) – Moscow residents will no longer have to submit a QR code demonstrating that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have immunity in order to stay inside cafes, restaurants and bars from 19 July, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday. Russia, which reported a record daily increase in coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, is in the grip of an increase in cases blamed by authorities on the more contagious Delta variant and slower vaccination rate. Read more There were 25,704 new cases nationwide on Friday, with 5,382 of those in Moscow. The capital also reported 105 deaths overnight. As of June 28, muscovites had to submit a QR code proving they had a vaccine, a negative test or immunity to be able to sit indoors, but the outdoor terraces remained open to all. Sobyanin, speaking on state television, said the situation had improved and vaccination rates had increased in the capital, meaning the restriction could be eased. “Starting on the 19th, we are canceling mandatory QR codes in catering,” Sobyanin said. “This is an important decision. I had a lot of calls from businesses and public organizations.” The relaxation will also apply to restaurants in the wider Moscow region, news agencies quoted the regional governor as saying, and restaurant owners will be free to decide whether or not to check customers’ QR codes. ‘MOR TOR MIR SE LOCKDOWN’ Some other regions in Russia have also reported that people must submit QR codes, vaccination certificates or negative PCR tests to stay in hotels or visit bars and restaurants. Some of the most radical measures were taken earlier this week in the Vladimir region where authorities ruled that QR codes were needed to visit restaurants, gyms, beauty salons, hairdressers, cinemas and stay in hotels. The region, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of Moscow, is famous for its old churches and is popular with tourists. The restrictions sparked a backlash from local businesses who said in a statement that the measures had been approved in the middle of the tourist season and threatened to shut down thousands of firms in the service industries. “We have almost zero revenue. We do not know what we can say to staff, owners and suppliers tomorrow,” said Dmitry Bolshakov, owner of the Vladim Group coffee chain. Three days after the measures went into effect, authorities met with business owners and agreed to ease some of the measures. “It’s worse than a jam,” said Marina Zemskova, president of the Association of Hotels and Restaurants in the Vladimir region. “Because if there was one, we would have a complete closure … and we could rely on some kind of government support measure.” Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Polina Nikolskaya; Written by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams and Alex Richardson Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

