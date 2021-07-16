Bulgaria bans travelers to the UK after being added to the green list





Bulgaria has banned travelers from entering the UK just days after it was updated on the UK’s green travel list. The country announced that the UK would be added to its red zone list, along with Cyprus, Spain, Fiji and Kuwait. Bulgarian Minister of Health Stoicho Katsarov issued the order on 16 July, with the changes taking effect on 19 July – the same date that Bulgaria formally joins the UK green list. The move by the government in Sofia coincided with Foreign Office lifting its warning against travel everything but essential in Bulgaria. People from red zone countries are not allowed to enter Bulgaria with the exception of a handful of exceptions, such as medical professionals and seasonal workers. It means the holidays are off the cards again, shortly after passenger hopes were raised when UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps added the Balkan nation to the green list in his July 14 review. Green seats currently have lighter restrictions on the return of passengers; arrivals in the UK do not need quarantine and must take two Covid tests, one before departure and one after arrival. However, the same lighter restrictions will apply to fully vaccinated Britons and companions under the age of 18 arriving in Britain from amber countries from 19 July. Prior to the recent announcement, the UK was on the list of areas of amber in Bulgaria, meaning that travelers were allowed entry if they could show evidence of complete vaccination, previous recovery from Covid or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before arrival. Bulgaria has a similar traffic light system to the UK, with countries classified as green, amber or red according to the risk and restrictions set for the match. Its red list now consists of 40 destinations in total: India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar (Burma), Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, South Africa, Botswana, Tanzania, Seychelles, Namibia, Zambia, Tunisia, Oman, Malaysia, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Mongolia, Colombia, Chile, Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Bolivia, Peru, Suriname, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Spain, Kuwait, Fiji, Cyprus and UK . Data and Covid expert Tim White commented on the UK reduction in the red zone: More chaos for travel agencies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/travel/news-and-advice/bulgaria-uk-green-list-holiday-b1885516.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos