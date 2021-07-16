Botswana counts on other COVID-19 vaccines as AstraZeneca shooting ends





A medical worker prepares to dilute a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a coronavirus vaccination center (COVID-19) in Singapore March 8, 2021. REUTERS / Edgar Su

GABORONE, July 16 (Reuters) – About 15,000 people in Botswana will not be able to get their second dose of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on time and will be vaccinated with Pfizer (PFE.N) or Moderna (MRNA). O), the health ministry said Friday. Botswana, which is buying vaccines from AstraZeneca (AZN.L) under the COVAX scheme supported by the World Health Organization, had registered 940,800 doses of the two-phase vaccine. So far it has received only 62,400 doses of AstraZeneca and 19,890 Pfizer under the scheme, according to official government figures. The COVAX scheme had pledged to deliver 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 180 countries on the continent by the end of 2021, but has so far delivered only 118 million. “The shortage in the AstraZeneca vaccine is around 15,000 doses, resulting in people with the same number being able to take their second doses beyond the 12 weeks originally planned,” the Ministry of Health and Wellness said in a statement. AstraZeneca killing is the cheapest and most available vaccine ever released. Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, there is no need to be kept in extremely cold temperatures which make transportation and storage in rural Africa very problematic. “It has been decided that all those affected by these developments will be offered the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine as a second dose, if either becomes available earlier than the expected AstraZeneca vaccine,” the statement said. Botswana has administered the Chinese Sinovac vaccine as well as Pfizer and AstraZeneca photos. According to official figures, 173,512 of the 1.6 million adults in Botswana have received a dose, and 111,164 are fully vaccinated. President Mokgweetsi Masisi said Tuesday that Botswana expects to receive 50,000 Moderna vaccines in the coming weeks and at least 500,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) vaccine, which requires only one dose, by December 2021. Reporting by Brian Benza; Edited by Promit Mukherjee and Kevin Liffey Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

