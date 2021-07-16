Yamuna grows after Haryana released the right portion of Delhis water: DJBs Raghav Chadha





Inspecting the water level in the Wazirabad Hurricane on Friday, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Deputy Chairman Raghav Chadha said the Haryana government has released about 16,000 cusecs of water that has now reached Delhi. He said water treatment plants are operating at full capacity and this will alleviate water problems in the city. Speaking to the media, Chadha said the Wazirabad River bed had dried up and the water level stood at about 667 meters a few days ago. Now, after Delhi discharged the right amount of raw water across the Yamuna River by the Haryana government, water levels in the Wazirabad Hurricane have risen to 674.5 meters, which is a moment of joy for all people living in Delhi, he said. The water situation in the capital had sparked a war of words between the DJB and the Haryana government. While DJB had claimed that Haryana is releasing only 120 million gallons of water per day (MGD) less than usual, the latter said it is securing its share despite the lack of water due to monsoon delays. He also said that the situation in Delhi is a result of internal mismanagement. Chadha said it was due to the efforts of the people of Delhi and the Delhi government that the Haryana government has released its proper share of water. He also shared pictures of the hail on July 12 and July 16, noting that the water level has risen significantly in these few days. He wrote on Twitter, Visited the Wazirabad Barrage to inspect Yamuna water levels. Glad to inform that under the leadership of CM @ArvindKejriwal extensive efforts were made by @DelhiJalBoard to reason with Haryana Govt, including the SC move, as a result Delhi finally gets its legal share of water.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/yamuna-water-level-delhi-haryana-raghav-chadha-7408369/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos