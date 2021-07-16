Traveling to France during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

CNN staff

If you are planning to trip in France, here is what you will need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Grounds

France has some of the strictest Covid-19 restrictions in the world. Although it reopened to visitors during the summer of 2020, the site has been put back in blockade twice since then, and is now opening in advance by a third less restrictive blockade.

What is on offer

The historic boulevards of Paris, the fashionable La Croisette sweep in Cannes and the lavender fields and vineyards of Provence. France remains one of the most stable tourist destinations in the world.

With great food, wine and even better landscapes and cities to please any kind of traveler, never disappoint.

Who can go

France has implemented a traffic light system that divides countries into categories, with different rules for fully vaccinated travelers and non-vaccinated travelers.

As of June 9, fully vaccinated travelers from EU countries, as well as others designated “green”, can enter without submitting a negative Covid-19 PCR test or by going into quarantine.

Non-vaccinated travelers from “green” countries are required to submit a negative Covid-19 PCR test result obtained within 72 hours of departure. But they do not have to quarantine, or give a “compelling” reason for their visit.

The US and Canada were added to the “green” list by June 17th.

Travelers fully vaccinated from “amber” countries, which includes the United Kingdom, can visit provided they present a negative result of the Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure.

However, unvaccinated travelers coming from designated “amber” destinations will need to provide a “compelling” reason for their visit, as well as present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result within 72 hours of departure. and spend seven days on quarantine upon arrival.

On July 13, officials announced that regulations were being tightened for travelers from Spain, Portugal and the UK.

Under the new rules, visitors from these countries who have not been fully vaccinated must obtain a negative Covid-19 PCR test result obtained within 24 hours of departure, instead of 72 hours, as was previously the case.

Furthermore, travelers from the UK who have been administered with Covishield, the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in India, will not be considered fully vaccinated by the authorities.

Fully vaccinated travelers can only enter the “red” list of France if they have a valid reason and are required to submit a negative result of the Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure and go to quarantine for seven days.

The same rules apply to unvaccinated travelers on France’s “red” list, however, they face a slightly longer quarantine period of 10 days.

To be classified as fully vaccinated, travelers must have had two doses of one of the four EU-approved vaccines. Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. The second dose should be administered at least two weeks before the trip.

While France has not charged foreign tourists from red-listed countries for PCR and antigen tests taken on arrival, authorities have announced that travelers will be required to pay for these tests from 9 July.

France has also introduced a health permit (“crossing sanitary”) that preserves digital versions of users’ vaccination certificates, evidence of a negative PCR or antigen test taken in the past 48 hours, or evidence that they have recently been recovered from Covid (provided they came out positive more than two weeks ago and less than six months ago).

The permit, which can be obtained through the French tracking app Covid TousAntiCovid or as a QR code, has been approved for use for summer travel from 1 July.

Paper versions of the documents will be accepted, along with photo identification.

The move comes as seven member states, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Croatia and Poland, have opened Covid-19 digital certificates, allowing EU travelers to move freely through member states.

It is still unclear when France’s health card will be extended to international tourists, but officials have indicated it will be at some point.

What are the limitations?

As stated above, there is now a traffic light system, with different rules depending on a traveler’s vaccination status, and whether the place where they are traveling has been designated green, amber or red.

The list of compelling reasons that certain travelers must state before being allowed to enter now includes further family situations, so that couples and parents can split up between France and another country to travel to visit each other and / or their children.

What is the Covid situation?

France has been one of the hardest hit countries in Europe, with nearly 5.9 million cases and over 111,000 deaths since July 16.

Cases were rising at the beginning of the year, with 117,900 new cases reported on April 11 alone. Although the number dropped significantly lower in the following weeks, with 2,664 new cases registered on July 2, those that have since begun to rise again. More than 11,000 cases were registered on July 15th.

Over 62 million vaccination doses have been administered in the country since July 16.

France republished its test and tracking application in October. TousAntiCovid is available for iPhone and Android devices.

What can visitors expect?

President Macron has carefully eased restrictions in the country after entering a deadlock for the third time and many measures have already been lifted.

Restrictions on family travel were lifted on May 3, meaning residents are allowed to travel back within the country and the state has been lifted.

Primary schools and kindergartens reopened on April 26 after closing for three weeks, while high school students returned to closed classrooms on May 3.

Restaurants, cafes and open-air terraces reopened for outdoor service on May 19, with a maximum of six people per table, and non-core stores have also reopened their doors.

Spectators are allowed to return to arenas and museums, monuments, theaters, auditoriums with reduced audiences can be reopened with a maximum capacity of 800 people inside and 1000 outside.

The gyms reopened on June 9, while indoor dining has resumed in restaurants and cafes, with institutions operating at 50% capacity inside. Nightclubs are allowed to reopen from July 9th. The Eiffel Tower has also reopened for the first time in nine months.

On July 12, Macron announced that residents would be required to use a health card, which stores vaccination evidence, negative PCR tests, or evidence the user recently retrieved from Covid-19, to go to the terraces. cafes, restaurants, cinemas, theaters and other cultural and leisure activities.

The new rules, which have sparked protests in the country, will take effect in August.

Rules about wearing masks while outdoors are also being eased. As of June 20, masks are only mandatory outside in crowded places like markets and stadiums. However, masks are still required during public spaces inside and on public transport.

Useful links

Official website of the French government

Tips for foreign nationals planning trips to France

Tous Anti Covid application

Official advice Covid-19

Our latest coverage

Read more about how France has imposed new restrictions Covid-19 and how feminist street art is becoming common around Paris.

In other developments, the European country has adopted a law protection of “sensory heritage” of its rural areas, and its the future for sleep trains looks bright Want to know how it feels to try to become French? CNN’s Channon Hodge gave it a try back in 2008.

Joe Minihane, Julia Buckley and Tamara Hardingham-Gill contributed to this report