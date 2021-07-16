Some of Canada’s worst tornadoes over many years





A tornado that hit Barrie, Ont., On Thursday has injured several people and caused what police described as “catastrophic” damage. According to Environment Canada, Canada receives more tornadoes than any other country except the US Here is a look at some high profile twists: 1912: Known as “Cyclone Regina,” Canada’s deadliest tornado erupted in six blocks of the city in Regina on June 30, killing at least 28 people, injuring 300 others and leaving a quarter of the city’s population without shelter. While lasting only a few minutes, it took the city nearly 50 years to pay the damages. 1922: Numerous tornadoes hit southern Manitoba on June 22, killing five people and causing $ 2 million in damage. 1946: Canada’s third deadliest tornado tore across the Detroit River on June 17, killing 17 people and damaging 400 homes in Windsor, Ont., And surrounding areas. Twister also destroyed over a hundred barns and farm buildings. 1974: A series of deadly tornadoes – known as the “Super Explosion of 1974” – struck Ontario and numerous U.S. states between April 3 and 4. Eight people died when a funnel cloud hit Windsor and over 300 died in 13 affected US states. With 148 tornadoes confirmed, it was the second largest tornado eruption in record for a single 24-hour period. 1985: Fourteen tornadoes hit many Ontario communities on May 31, including Barrie, Grand Valley, Orangeville and Tottenham. Twelve people died in total, eight of them in Barrie, and hundreds more were injured. The tornado family also destroyed or damaged more than 1,000 buildings. 1987: Canada’s second worst tornado in Canada hit Edmonton on July 31, killing 27 people. Sometimes known as the “Black Friday Tornado”, winds reached 400 km / h and hailstones so great that soft balls fell from the sky. 1996: Tornado-related damage in Canada totaled $ 50 million this year after multiple tornadoes erupted in parts of Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta during the spring and summer. 2000: Canada’s first deadly tornado in 13 years hit the Green Acres camp near the Red Deer, Alta. on July 14, killing 12 people and injuring 140 others. It was the deadliest tornado in North America in 2000. Also, 91 tornadoes were reported across the Prairie that summer. 2007: On June 22, the country’s first F5 tornado – the strongest on the Fujita intensity scale – struck Elie, Man., With winds exceeding 420 km / h. No fatalities or serious injuries were reported, though strong winds tore down utility poles, uprooted trees and reportedly took an entire house and carried it several hundred feet through the air. 2011: A historic Ontario city was devastated after the province saw its strongest hurricane since 1996. One person was killed and 40 others injured after an F3 tornado struck Goderich on August 21st. 2018: Six tornadoes swept across the Ottawa area and through neighboring Quebec, destroying about 50 homes. Environment Canada said a tornado swept through Dunrobin’s small community, Ont., Registered as EF3. The tornado left about 25 people injured, but no one died.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.citynews1130.com/2021/07/16/canada-tornadoes-history-barrie-ottawa/

