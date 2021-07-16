Greenwich, England Perhaps it is a bit of a surprise that this current offer is being reported by the Royal Observatory. However, this place may actually be the best part of the world to be at this time. Why would we say that? Certainly not for salary (we are not paid in Poundsor in current dollars for that matter, but this is a discussion one more time). Definitely not for food (you have never heard of pleasant and spicy English cuisineno because it does not exist). So why here, and why now?

The reason is that in a world seemingly run by chaos, Greenwich is the place of one of the few constants on this planet. It is through this city that the 0 Longitudinal line halves the Earth, dividing the Western and Eastern hemispheres (aka Prime Meridian). As a result, is the basis for Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), which is the base time used to synchronize civil time. The military equivalent of this system is called Zulu time, but is at the same time as UTC. Initially, UTC started as Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), but it evolved to calculate changes in Earth orbit and demand for fragile seconds (this, and to admit that England was no longer the first dog in geopolitics, but we go outside) However, UTC still uses the longitudinal line at Greenwich, which depending on your location on Earth compared to Greenwich, you are ahead or behind UTC.

The world is divided along this line … here.

Oneshtë is one of the few constants in our current world. Chaos surrounds the planet and there are some things that seem immune to changes in its power. With so many things in our lives changing / evolving / stopping, it can be hard to figure out what is sustainable and what is sustainable. There is the speed of light (at least for now). We use in any equation that involves measuring circular / spherical figures. There is the North Star, the basis for navigation. There is death, but it is a depressing thing to think about, so let’s move on. There are taxes (for most of us and that is also a bit depressing to think about, especially with the previous salary statement, so we will just pass it on as well).

However, this past week, there are some other constants in this world, actions reinforce current norms and provide some degree of stability in what is increasingly an unstable world:

As usual for the three lions … Photo by PAUL ELLIS / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

England Missed an International Football / Football Match in a Swap Pass by a Shootout: An interesting difference between American football and international football, especially in international competitions, is that as the two go into overtime, the final games are different. American football will play until there is a clear winner on the field, even with modifications of overtime rules from a few years ago. Sudden Death is the name of the game and you win it on the field.

For international football, they will play their own version of overtime, called overtime. Two 15-minute halves, plus any subjective stop time is added at the end of each half. However, if the score remains the same at the end of overtime switch to penalty kicks. Each team selects 5 players and each pair takes turns taking penalty kicks. If there is a draw at the end of 5 rounds, then an additional round will be added until there is a winner.

England there is no good story here. Their losses in the 1990, 1998, 2006 World Cups came through penalty kicks. They lost KP exchanges at the European Championships 1996, 2004, 2012 (aka Euro). They have twice won shootouts in the KP (European Championships 1996, World Cup 2018). However, this Sunday, in the biggest football / football match in the Englands in 55 years, at the revered Wembley Stadium, they suffered the most painful loss of all. Bound 1-1 in the Euro Final against Italy, England took a 2-1 lead in the exchange of fire, to lose 3 more to lose to Italy 3-2. At this point, if England enters into another PK shootout, you know to place a mortgage bet on the other team, especially if it is Italy or Germany.

Just another game against the Yankees for # 27 Photo by Bob Levey / Getty Images

Jose Altuve defeating the Yankees: In what this edition would consider more positive news from last Sunday, Houston Astros Baseman Second Jose Altuve hit the winner of Homer 3-run game Chad Green at the end of 9th inning on Sunday to help Astros beat the Yankees 8-7. It was the second time this season that Altuve put Green deep into a 3-run bar, doing the same with him at the start of the season at Yankee Stadium, and while he was not at the end of the game, it was the game that put him Houston forward in a game they would do win 7-4. Prior to this last 3-game series, the last time the Yankees played in Houston was at ALCS 2019, where, in Crucial Game 6, the Yankees gave up the series by winning the run for Jose Altuve, who victimized the Yankees Relief Chapman.

There is a lot of bad blood between the two teams, and Yankee fans, bastions of rationality and justice, just don’t like Altuve. Then again, apparently not many people like Astros now, but that does not change the fact that Altuve is at the center of Houstons’s apparent dominance of the New York AL franchise. Astros will continue to irritate people and Altuve will continue to live without rent at the head of the Yankee nation.

Are they still around? Yes, still here. Staff photography / Houston Chronicle

The Texans of 2021 continue to be the Texans of 2021: As of this writing, the Texans continue on their current trajectory. Cal McNair still owns the team. Jack Easterby is still the critical node for the franchise and still leads the team on Twitter Ratios. Texans are still heavy with LB and RB. Deshaun Watson is on the list and not on any of the team’s top media forums, even though he is still seen as the Top 5 Quarterback. The Texans continue to test the fan base, serving only the most dedicated, those most worthy of trust.

Note: We at Totally Not Fake News need to give a big shout out to our reporting colleague: Houston Texans Insider and Lead Writer Deepi Sidhu, whose investigative acumen is growing to new heights with everyone player profiles. It is revealing life stories and facts about all of the Texan immigrants, many of whom we suspect do not have a current DMV record. We understand that after completing her investigative work to determine if Texans purchases are real, living people, she will continue to work with Dr. Robert Ballard, the man who found Titanic AND Bismarck, to assist him in his quest to discover the final fate of Amelia Earhart.

Thus, while change is a universal constant, it is good to know that there are still some forms of stability in our chaotic world. There are things with which you can set your watch, literally and figuratively. Some may be depressing, some may not. Where do you put Texans in that equation? Well, that’s up to you as a reader. Is constant a good thing, or a bad thing?