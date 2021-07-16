Rethinking exercises as daily, fun summer activities | FIU News





By Troy Moore Staying in shape is not limited to working out in the gym. If you find yourself wanting to stay active but want to enjoy the night this summer, you can think about your daily activities towards MET, or the metabolic equivalents of tasks. METs simply serve as values ​​used to estimate how much energy, or how many calories, will be used during activity and are based on the body’s energy needs at rest when you sit down. The MET value for the reduction is usually calculated as 1.3, while more intense activities like running or boxing can easily exceed 10. Here are the MET values ​​for other common activities: Staying in place 1.8 Dog walking 3.0 House cleaning (floor cleaning or electric cleaning) 3.5 Biking, for leisure 4.0 Kayak 5.0 Swimming, for leisure 6.0 Choosing activities that allow you to stay active for the longest period of time throughout the day is usually most beneficial for most. Thus, moderate activity like bathing or walking the dog may be more beneficial than running if it is not realistic for you to run every day or for long intervals. The seemingly small value of staying, instead of decreasing (MET of 1.8 instead of 1.3) can also be added and provide an additional 20 to 30 percent of the calories burned over time. For an accurate calculation of calories burned using MET: [(MET value) x (3.5) x (weight in kg)] / 200 = calories burned per minute. Per kilogram, simply divide the weight in pounds by 2.2. Although you can use the above formula and estimate the calories burned for each daily activity, most people can benefit from trying one to two active periods a day without worrying about specific numbers. However, for those who are more concerned about measurements, the 2011 Physical Activity Summary is a project currently sponsored by the National Cancer Institute and available at Google Sites. It contains MET values ​​for more than 500 different activities. Personally, I like to wake up a little earlier than my day requires to do a morning walk that usually takes me 30 to 45 minutes to finish. That way, if I am not able to do a full workout in the gym or on the track, I know I can at least count on getting 150 minutes of moderate activity each week, not even counting the weekend. Although the American College of Sports Medicine recommends taking 150 minutes each week, more health benefits are associated with doubling that figure. Luckily, I am usually able to achieve this by associating my morning walks with fitness time later in the day. If you are looking for activities to add to or supplement your routine, Welfare and Recreation Center offers free fitness group classes for all members. Plus, there are a variety of teaching hours to choose from to accommodate even the busiest hours. Visit wrc.fiu.edu to see a list of class offers.

Troy Moore is a certified exercise physiologist and a student in the kinesiology and exercise science program at FIU. He currently works as a graduate fitness assistant at Welfare and Recreation Center.

