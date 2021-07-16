Tampa Airport to resume international flights with Air Canada service

A major step in local air travel will return to normal will take place this weekend as Canadian flights resume at Tampa International Airport.
Air Canada will launch limited service from Tampa to Toronto on Saturday, the first regular year-round service to Canada since the coronavirus pandemic. Some airlines offered seasonal flights between October and January, but they were suspended as COVID-19 cases increased.
This does not mean that just about anyone can buy a ticket.
While Canada has begun easing some travel restrictions for international travelers, recreational travel from the United States is still banned. In some cases, Americans may apply for work or family exemptions, including funerals, but entry is not guaranteed. The Canadian government has a quiz to determine if you are qualified in travel.gc.ca/travel-covid. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has indicated that the country has a soft mid-August target to allow non-core travel by States.
On the other hand, Canadian citizens have been able to enter the United States for leisure and then return to Canada for entire months. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all incoming U.S. travelers, including those fully vaccinated, must show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test within three days of travel, or recovery from COVID-19 within the last three months.
Similar: Airports St. Pete-Clearwater is taking over Canada’s new low-cost carrier, Swoop
Canada is the largest international tourism market of Tampa Bay, with more than 436,000 passengers arriving at Tampa International Airport in 2019.
We have a vast Canadian tourism market here in Tampa Bay, so we were really excited to start welcoming our Canadian friends back to our region, said in a statement Chris Minner, executive vice president of airports for marketing and communications . Air Canada has been a life partner for years and we hope to resume these flights and support their continued growth.
Mark Galardo, Air Canada’s senior vice president of network planning and revenue management, called Florida one of the top destinations for Canadians, especially our snowbirds.
As the largest overseas carrier in the US, we are committed to maintaining strong tourism and trade relationships, Canada and Florida have built over the years and we are pleased to be back to support the recovery of both economies.
Air Canada service between Tampa and Toronto will only start on weekends.
