International
A day to reflect on international justice
Tomorrow is International Criminal Justice Day, marking the anniversary of the founding treaty of the International Criminal Courts (ICC), Statute of Rome. Looking at the past year, justice comes in various forms and, despite serious challenges, progress can be achieved.
Universal jurisdiction, which allows national authorities to prosecute suspects of serious abuse regardless of nationality or where the crimes were committed, is an increasingly important tool. Last year, a German court issued a benchmark verdict against a former Syrian official and a Swiss court convicted a former Liberian rebel leader of war crimes.
Supported by many governments and the European Union, non-governmental organizations created oneInternational Platform of Responsibility for Belarusto obtain evidence of serious misconduct.
Other highlights included the conviction by a Congolese military court of a war crimes militia leader in eastern Congo, and recent allegations brought to Colombia.
Pressure is mounting that the Chinese authorities should be held accountable for the allegations crimes against humanity against Uighurs and other Turkish Muslims in Xinjiang, as more governments expressed concern and rights groups called for a United Nations commission of inquiry.
At the ICC, the first trial for serious crimes committed in the Central African Republic in the most recent conflict began. The court handed down a verdict against a prominent rebel commander in Uganda, and confirmed on appeal the conviction of Congolese commander-in-chief Bosco Ntaganda. A crime suspect in Darfur surrendered to the ICC, and the former prosecutor made a historic trip to Sudan, encouraging that the remaining suspects return.
ICC Prosecutor Office as well opened a Palestinian investigation, and sought permission from court judges to investigate drug war killings in the Philippines. However, citing insufficient sources, he has not yet sought authorization to investigate in Ukraine AND Niger.
The gap between the workload of the courts and resources is increasingly challenging. Despite the lifting of US sanctions, the ICC still faces politicized opposition. court based on appeal the acquittal of a former Ivory president, a development he had set up concern regarding the performance of the court. A detailed report by a group of independent experts provides a framework to strengthen the administration of justice by the ICC. This opportunity for change is especially important as the new prosecutor begins his term.
There have also been setbacks, such as the decision of ICC prosecutors to close an investigation into abuses by UK forces in Iraq, despite a lack of national prosecution.
Along with marking progress, today should be an opportunity to look for what it really takes to make justice possible, at the ICC and everywhere.
