APPSC announcement to fill 1,180 posts next month





The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will release the announcement in August to fill 1,180 vacancies. It will implement the 10% reservation for Economically Weak Sections (EWS) in recruitment. At a press conference here on Friday, APPSC member S. Salam Babu said preliminary examinations were done for all recruits except Group-I. He said, of the 32 notices issued by the commission in the past, recruitments had been completed for 30 of them. Matters relating to the recruitment to Group I service posts and lecturer at Government Polytechnic Colleges were pending in court. He said steps were being taken to ensure that changes made to the written test and interviews did not lead to any inconsistencies. A decision was also made to reduce the time between issuing the notice and the process of conducting the exams and declaring the result. He said it was decided that the exams would be conducted within three months of the announcement being issued and the result announced as soon as possible, unlike in the past when the entire exercise lasted nearly a year and a half. New posts Referring to the vacancies that would be filled, he said several new posts were created, which included Forest Beating Officer, Assistant Beating Officer and Assistant Engineer. Notices will also be issued for the positions of New Assistant, Executive Officer in the Department of Powers, Horticultural Officer, Telugu reporter in the Legislative Council, and Medical Officer in the Department of Health.

