Vaccines for children, a global increase in cases and more news about the coronavirus

Vaccination of children encourages controversy, the Delta variant fosters global growth and drug manufacturers and countries consider stimulants. Here’s what you need to know:

Child vaccination is about to become the next politicized pandemic issue in the US

This week, Tennessee fired her senior vaccination officer for notifying health care providers of an outdated legal mechanism that allows minors over 14 years of age to be vaccinated without parental consent. The state has also banned all online vaccinations for teens. This news, along with the softening of recent CDC guidelines for wearing masks inside school buildings, could be a sign of another major controversy for Covid: vaccinating children. Clinical trials testing mRNA vaccines for children are underway and the first requests for emergency authorization are expected in September or October. But if they are approved, the children’s footage looks set to become a political battleground filled with misinformation.

On Thursday, U.S. General Surgeon Vivek Murthy called misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccines generally a pressing national concern, especially as vaccination levels have slowed and cases are rising again. He called on technology companies in particular to make changes to their platforms to stop the spread of unfounded or inaccurate claims about the pandemic.

The Delta variant continues to drive an increase in cases worldwide and in the US

Global eruptions are getting worse as the Delta variant continues to spread rapidly. WHO reported deaths in Africa increased by 43 percent in the last week, South Korea has tightened restrictions while struggling with its worst outbreak to date, and Covid wards are overcrowded in Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world. Growth is particularly bad in countries with lower vaccination rates, but fortunately there seems to be some effort to share vaccines obtaining speed. At the end of this week, for example, Indonesia received 1.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine after another 3 million doses of US arrived last weekend.

Delta is now also the dominant species in the US, and the number of cases is climbing in every state. In response to this increase, Los Angeles restored its condition the mandate of the inner mask for all vaccinated or not.

Some countries weigh by offering amplifying pictures despite calls to prioritize first doses

Israel has begun to offer one third booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in adults with impaired immunity as the Delta variant sent back case levels, even among people who have already been vaccinated. The country’s health minister said a decision is expected on whether the promoters will be made more available. Pfizer has set up incentives in the US as well, but senior US officials told drug makers they would do it more data is needed on the efficacy of a third dose before approving it for use. However, a federal advisory panel is expected to meet next week to weigh the possibility of delivering additional doses to patients with suppressed immunity.

On the other hand, WHO officials have appealed to drug manufacturers to prioritize the supply of vaccines in countries where many have not yet received their first doses instead of encouraging rich countries to offer supplements. They added that at this point there is not enough scientific evidence that reinforcing shots are needed.

How is the airline industry adapting to travel jumps?

Pre-pandemic, everything from airline ticket price to flight schedules was determined by complex mathematical models based on a wealth of historical data. Now, more people are boarding planes once again, but passengers are following new, unpredictable models that previous industry models may not be able to accommodate so easily. In response, many airlines are relying less on algorithms and more on human planning and pricing teams. They also test other data sources, such as online customer searches, to find out what is required, and target specific people-specific tariffs based on their history and market. However, there is a lot of trial and error, and it may be some time before these companies take on the meaning of new numbers.

