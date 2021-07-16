Figure DisplayExBulletin





Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Danish Siddiqui, who worked for the India-based Reuters news agency, was killed on Friday while on duty in southern Afghanistan after being set on fire by Taliban militants. Siddiqui, who was 38, was enlisted in Afghan special forces in the southern province of Kandahar when he was killed along with a senior Afghan officer, Reuters reports.

"We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region," Reuters President Michael Friedenberg and Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni said in a statement. "Danish was an outstanding journalist, a dedicated man and father and a very loving colleague. Our thoughts are with his family in this terrible time."

Siddiqui was reporting from Afghanistan as US forces completed their withdrawal, ordered by President Biden, to be completed by 9/11. As the U.S. moves away, the Taliban being held away from the U.S. could have quickly seized territory, leading to concerns that the Afghan government could collapse. Siddiqui reported to his editors earlier Friday that he had suffered a shrapnel wound during a clash between Afghan and Taliban troops in the town of Spin Boldak, but that he had been treated for the injury, according to Reuters. Later, while he was interviewing local traders, the Taliban attacked again, the news agency said, citing an Afghan commander.

Siddiqui is best known for his work covering the Rohingya refugee crisis in Bangladesh, for which he won the top journalism award in 2018. Pulitzer Board cited "his shocking photographs that exposed the world to the violence faced by Rohingya refugees while fleeing Myanmar."

"I shoot for the common man who wants to see and feel a story from a place where he can not be present himself," Siddiqui once wrote about his photograph. In a statement Friday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said in a statement that he was "deeply saddened by the shocking reports" of Siddiqui's death. Ghani expressed his condolences to the journalist's family.

Siddiqui had been a Reuters photographer since 2010. In addition to his work covering Rohingya and Afghanistan, he also shot photographs for the news agency during the Iraq war, the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong of 2019-2020 and the deadly earthquakes in Nepal in 2015 In recent months, Siddiqui chronicled a rising tide of COVID-19 that swept across India, killing thousands. The assignment was not without controversy, as well some in India expressed outrage on some of his photos showing the massive burns of those who died of the disease.

Saad Mohseni, CEO of Afghanistan's MOBY Group, the country's largest media company, described Siddiqui as "an extremely courageous and talented journalist" and said his death "tragically shows the dangers facing journalists in Afghanistan for do their job".

Mohsen said Afghan journalists were being killed or threatened. "Despite these dangers, they continue to do their job, reporting on the fighting that is consuming the country, on the widespread human rights abuses, and on the urgent humanitarian needs of the people of Afghanistan," he said. According to a United Nations report this year, 39 journalists were killed in Afghanistan between 2018 and 2021.

Siddiqui danez / Reuters

