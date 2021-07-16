NBA: International players continue to gain ground in the NBA | Opinion

The U.S. Olympic basketball team made headlines recently losing two games in the pre-Olympic exhibition game.

The Americans lost to Nigeria 90-87 in their first match.

And Argentina in the second match, 91-83.

Both games were played on a home field, in Las Vegas.

The American team managed to win its third game, 108-80 against Argentina. Maybe now, serial grig Gregg Popovich, the U.S. coach, could be civilian again.

Passing this year, Americans had won 54 of the 56 exhibition games since the professionals began playing in 1992.

Despite this, no one should be surprised when the American team loses a game (or two or three) in international competition. The surprise is that it did not happen more often.

It’s no secret that the rest of the world has gained ground in the NBA for years, and you have to look no further than the NBA itself to see it happen.

With the mind:

The best young player in the NBA and probably the best player of the season is Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic, a 22-year-old from Slovenia.

The most valuable NBAs 2021 player was Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, a 26-year-old from Serbia.

The runner-up in voting for the MVP was Joel Embiid, a 27-year-old from Cameroon who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers.

MVP 2020 and 2019 was Giannis Antetokounmpo, a 26-year-old from Greece who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks. There are three consecutive years in which a European player has been named the league MVP.

Three of the five players named in the first All-NBA team for 2021 are from Europe Antetokoumpo, Doncic and Jokic. Another European was voted for the second team. And another to the third team.

Two of the five players named in the 2020 All-NBA first team were from Europe, and two other Europeans were selected in the second team and one more in the third team.

The last four winners of the NBA Defender of the Year Award are all international players, Frenchman Rudy Gobert of Utah Jazz (three times) and Antetokounmpo.

About 43 foreign players have been selected in the last three NBA drafts (by 1983, only two foreign players had ever been withdrawn). In the last 10 years, 29 foreign players have been taken into the top 10 of the draft.

The opening day list for the 2020-21 NBA season included 107 international players from 41 countries. This is seven consecutive years with 100 or more foreign players on NBA teams.

Ten of the 12 teams that qualified for the Olympics have NBA players on their roster, including the two teams that beat the U.S. recently Nigeria has eight and Australia six. NBA players are also on the Olympic lists for Argentina, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Slovenia and Spain.

The U.S. has participated in 18 Olympic basketball tournaments and won 15 of them, including six of the last seven. They have had their way for the most part. But the time is coming when things will change and that time may be faster than you expect.

When a reporter asked American player Damian Lillard what it was like to watch American teams from the past hitting opponents from the field and now trying to post wins, Popovich hit the button. When he does not give embedded, disappointing political lectures, Popovich is remembering, humiliating basketball lessons, which he gave to the weak reporter.

You asked the same question … last time (after the loss to Nigeria), where you assume things that are not true, when you only mention the outburst of these teams. It never happened. So I do not know where you understand.

When the reporter tried to respond, telling the coach, This is not true, Popovich cut it off Can I finish it? Can I finish it? Can I complete my statement? Can I complete my statement? Will you let me finish my statement or not? So, you will be calm now as I speak, then I will listen to you.

Well, the coach has died wrong, and there is no reason to claim otherwise. The U.S. team has made a habit of blowing up opponents over the years, as the rest of us remember. Nine years ago they beat Nigeria by 83 points at the London Games and five years ago they beat Nigeria by 43 points in an exhibition game. In the Olympic race, the average point difference was:

1992 Barcelona: 43.8

1996 Atlanta: 32.3

2000 Sydney: 21.6

2004 Athens: 4.6

2008 Beijing: 27.9

2012 London: 32.1

2016 Rio: 22.5

These other countries continue to improve, Lillard said before Popovich introduced himself to the conversation. These players get better, and they get safer, and they want to beat us badly. Definitely noticeable when you are on the floor.