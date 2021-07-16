International
Barrie, Ont. destroyed by tornado that left 5 miles long destruction road
A tornado that tore Barrie, Ont., Left a devastating road about five miles and up to 100 feet wide at several points, Environment Canada said Friday.
The federal weather agency gave the tornado, which hit the city about 110 miles north of Toronto on Thursday afternoon, a preliminary EF-2 rating. It brought winds of up to 210 km / h.
Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman told CBC News this morning that a total of 11 people were injured after paramedics had put the figure at eight at a news conference yesterday. At least four of those people were taken to hospital for treatment.
The tornado also damaged about 25 homes, completely equalizing two or three, according to the Barrie Fire ChiefCory Mainprize.
Prime Minister Doug Ford said the province will cover damages for homes hit by Thursday’s hurricane if insurance companies do not cover costs.
“We will be here to support them. If insurance does not cover, then we will grow and help them,” Ford told reporters.
Ford visited the devastated area Friday afternoon, saying the province will help affected residents in any way it can. He talked to affected residents, who told stories hidden in basements as the tornado roared above.
Miracle no one was killed: Ford
“It’s shocking, it’s sad,” Ford told reporters.
“I want to give a real call to the first answers. They are absolute heroes,” he added.
WATCH | Tornado leaves traces of destruction in Barrie, Ont .:
As for the residents, Ford said: “We will be here and get back on their feet in any way we can. Whatever they need, we will be here for them.”
Ford said it was a miracle no one was killed.
Attorney General Sylvia Jones said the province has not yet had to intervene to help because the town of Barrie is doing an “excellent” job of dealing with the consequences.
Mayor Lehman thanked the Prime Minister and residents in other areas of Barrie for their support.
He said residents know what to do when they see a cloud of funnel being touched.
“Because so many of our residents went to their basements, it probably saved their lives,” Lehman said.
Meanwhile, the city has turned its attention to cleaning.
Teams are expected to begin making some of the repairs today, including fixing roofs that were not badly damaged and going door-to-door to ensure individual homes are safe.
Lehman said the community has already begun to come together to support those who lost the most from the tornado, by donating food and supplies.
The most affected residents ended up staying with friends and family.
Here at one #barrieont neighborhood morning after a tornado tore through the area. @CBCNews #barrietornado pic.twitter.com/paStVsGXZj
He noted that it is a scene familiar to many Barrie residents for a long time. A hurricane killed eight people and injured more than 100 mothers in the city in 1985. Hundreds of homes in the Allendale neighborhood were destroyed.
“Scenes today recall him,” Lehman said. “I lived in that neighborhood as a boy. I mean, it’s shocking, you know; you never expected to see him again.”
Yesterday’s tornado brought back memories of 70-year-old Judy Arksey, too.
“It was like dj vu,” she said. “I saw a look at the sky and I knew what was coming.”
She was in her daughter’s car on the tree-lined road when the tornado tore up on the road. Her two grandchildren were six years old and 16 were with them.
“I remember the horses were getting off the mortgage track during the next tornado and I thought, here goes our car with my grandchildren,” Arksey said.
As soon as he saw the sky, she said, he told them to look down so as not to see what was coming for them.
Fortunately, she said, the car stayed on the ground despite receiving a blow from the strong wind, and she and her family escaped injury.
She said the community has reunited after yesterday’s devastation, as it did 36 years ago.
Arksey spent two weeks volunteering after the 1985 tornado, still helping to beat the church.
“I’m too old to do it this time,” she said.
