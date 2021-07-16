The 64-year-old Minnesota woman wins the international competition





Johnnie Barthel, 64, traveled from Perham to Myrtle Beach, SC, in June to race Today’s international competition 2021. She competed in the Golden Division, for people aged 60 and over. This competition describes itself as comprehensive and trust-based. Each contestant chooses a specific platform and Barthel chose domestic violence. This issue is very close to home for her, as it has affected her family. “I just want people to know that there are a lot of people out there who assume that just because someone is not being hit does not mean they are not being abused,” she said. “Love should not hurt. You are not someone’s punching bags.” Barthel has helped some people in Perham escape domestic abuse situations. She encourages anyone in an abusive situation to get help by going to a police officer, a shelter or even calling him. “You are not alone,” she said. Helping people in abusive situations is not the only way Barthel has done well in her community. Today’s International World is based on volunteerism, at the top of its faith aspect. As part of the competition, competitors had to make posts on Facebook and elsewhere to show they were volunteering regularly and promoting their platforms. Barthel also had to go through a 5-7 minute interview where the judges asked her specifically about her platform and why she chose this contest over the others. She said she chose this concretely based on her belief in God. Along with volunteering and interviewing, contestants competed in a variety of different categories: platform presentation, fashion dress, evening dress, top model, fashion model, talent and fitness / swimwear contest. The contest promotes the positivity of the body of people of all sizes because they believe, as the contest website says, “(true) beauty springs from the heart with intelligence, empowerment, high standards and love as our guide”. Johnnie Barthel competes in Today’s International World. (Delivered from Today’s International World) While this was the first time Barthel had won her Division in a competition, this was not her first competition. She has been to other competitions before, but she prefers the International World Today. “Everyone is helping everyone,” Barthel said. “No one is stabbing other people. Everyone wants you to earn as much as you want to earn.” This was Barthel’s third year competing in Today’s International World. In her second year, she won the Ambassador Award and the Congeniality Award. This third year, she won the Golden Division. “I really do not think victory is over yet,” Barthel said. “(The contest) was all day. I was very tired and very hungry, so when it was over, I went to bed. It will probably sink when I talk about domestic violence and when I wear the crown.” If you or someone you know is battling domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. You can also write them “START” on 88788.

