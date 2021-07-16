Yamuna water level returns to normal, says Delhi Jal Board





New Delhi: Delhi Jal (DJB) Deputy Chairman Raghav Chadha on Friday inspected the Wazirabad Barrage to review water levels and said the situation is now returning to normal now with the Haryana government releasing the right part of Delhi. It took three days for 16,000 cusecs of water released by Haryana to arrive in Delhi. The riverbed, which was said all a few days back, is back to its normal levels of 674.5 meters, Chadha said. Delhi depends on its neighbors – to meet its water needs. According to a 1995 Supreme Court order, the Haryana government must routinely release 120 million gallons per day (MGD) of water to Delhi. After inspecting the hail, Chadha said the water level in Yamuna is back to previous water levels. The water level has risen to 674.5 meters from 667 meters after Haryana released part of the Delhi water, he said. Later, Chadha also wrote on Twitter: During my last visit to Wazirabad Barrage (Monday), the apathy / inaction of the Haryana governments was overwhelming when we noticed that the Yamuna riverbed was visibly dry and dry. However, now the Wazirabad basin is full … Things are normalizing. On Monday, Chadha claimed that the water level in Yamuna has dropped to its lowest level since 1965 and blamed Haryana for shortages that cut off supplies to the national capital with several areas in the central, southern, western and New Delhi districts running without regular supply. The Haryana government vehemently denied the allegations of water retention at the time. First, they (the AAP government) presented false figures during Covid’s second wave to supply oxygen, far more than demand, and now Kejriwal is doing the same for the water issue to hide its failures. They are flattering baseless allegations, Haryana Interior Minister Anil Vij said on Monday. He further accused the VET government of trying to deceive the people of Delhi to cover up their mistakes. The DJB had filed a claim in the top court seeking instructions for the Haryana government to release the right portion of Delhi water. On Friday, Chadha said DJB water treatment plants can now operate at optimum capacity. Now that the water level has been revived, DJB will be able to operate at an optimal capacity to supply clean drinking water to all households in Delhi. The situation is now completely normal in water treatment plants and an increase in the water levels of this riverbed is clearly visible, Chadha said. Water treatment plants in the Capital were operating at a reduced capacity after the water level dropped in Yamuna earlier, which led to an acute shortage of water supply in some parts throughout the Capital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/others/yamuna-water-level-back-to-normal-says-delhi-jal-board-101626459794215.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos