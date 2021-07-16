Modern vaccine test for COVID-19 in pregnant women should ‘reassure’ the public, expert says





Modern move to launch a study of the COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women should reassure the public and help build confidence in the safety of the stroke, experts said. The trial, which has not yet begun recruiting, aims to enroll about 1,000 women over 18 who will be studied for a 21-month period, according to a post in Clinical trials.gov. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that pregnant women can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but clinical trials specifically studying strokes in this population were not included when the Food and Drug Administration gave any of its emergency use authorizations. vaccines. TEXAS HOSPITAL DORIVZON 100 FABMIJ N IN HAP SPSIRN 91-ORO More data involving this population will be welcomed by the medical community, experts tell Fox News. “I think more data is always useful when it comes to providing reassurance to patients,” Dr. wrote in an email. Linda Eckert, professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Washington, later added, “I feel safe in the vaccines we have available, but we welcome more data. I strongly believe and know the risk of COVID infections in pregnancy. “It ‘s significant, and so I’m telling individuals who chose to be vaccinated that it seems like a wise decision to protect their health and the health of their pregnancy.” Eckert also serves as the American College of Gynecology (ACOG) liaison with the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and co-author of the ACOG Practice Council on COVID-19 vaccination in pregnant and lactating individuals. CALIFORNIA TRIPLETS ARE P SHTATZN AT AT THE SAME TIME A “formal” judgment with observational data typically offers several advantages, such as solid and complete data and rigorous, standardized definitions of results that allow for quality comparisons, Eckert said. Some measurements of results in the Modernas study include the number of participants who have babies with large and small congenital malformations and the number of participants with any pregnancy complications, but these measurements are “completely standard for any medicine or vaccine given to pregnant women.” Eckert stress “So far there have been no indications of increased risk with any of these results,” she wrote. “It really needs to provide a pregnant individual that we are continuing to collect data. This is a sign of how seriously everyone feels about vaccine safety.” CLICK HERE P .R Complete coronavirus coverage Dr. Oluwatosin Goje , OB / GYN and infectious disease specialist at the Cleveland Clinic, said current data suggest the Moderna vaccine is safe for pregnant women. Oral also recommends that pregnant women be vaccinated, noting the risks of COVID-19 infection during pregnancy outweigh the potential vaccine-related concerns. Preliminary data collected by the CDC and FDA safety monitoring systems “did not identify any safety concerns for vaccinated pregnant people or their infants”, and areas of ongoing research include long-term data on pregnant women vaccinated early in pregnancy. them, or soon before she becomes pregnant, with months of baby follow-up. Fox News Alexandria Hein contributed to this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/health/moderna-covid-19-vaccine-pregnant-women-experts-weigh-in The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos