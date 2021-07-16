After the line on stopping the slaughter of cattle before Eid, the efforts of the J&K Administrator Ascend

Srinagar: Following a letter from the administrations of Jammu and Kashmir, demanding that the authorities implement a ban on the slaughter of cattle and camels in the territory of the Union caused a political quarrel the head of Eid-ul-Azha, an official of the livestock department said that it was merely an “advisory and not an order” and that no prohibition was imposed.

Islamic principles call for the sacrifice of animals for Muslims who can afford it for this festival, and the order to stop the slaughter of cattle was seen by the main J&K parties, as well as Hurriyat, as a violation of human rights to practice their religion.

The order was issued by the Jammu and Kashmir administration (headed directly from New Delhi) in a letter dated 15 July 2021, which has since circulated on social media.

The communication urged senior officials in the civil and police administration of Jammu and Kashmir to take all precautionary measures to enforce animal welfare laws, to stop the illegal killing of animals and to take strict measures against lawbreakers.

The administration letter refers to another communication (9-2 / 2019-20 / PCA) sent to the J&K administration by the Animal Welfare Board of India which is under the Ministry of Fisheries, Livestock and Dairy of the Union Government.

The second letter asked the J&K administration to strictly enforce the Animal Welfare Laws, i.e. Animal Cruelty Prevention Act, 1960; Animal Welfare Transport Rules, 1978; Animal Transport Rules (Amendments), 2001; Slaughterhouse Rules, 2001; Municipal Laws and Food Safety and Standards of India Authority guidelines for slaughtering animals (under which camels cannot be slaughtered) during the festival (of Eid).

However, speaking to local reporters, J & Ks’s Chief Animal and Sheep Department Secretary Navin Kumar Choudhary said on Friday, June 16, that the letter was misunderstood and misquoted.

The letter asked only implementing agencies to abide by the rules of the Animal Welfare Board. Noban is imposed on the sacrifice of bovine animals. It is just advice, not an order, he said.

Public pressure is always important. Silence and self-censorship are misunderstood as approval to the abnormal. Following a backlash, the administration is now saying that the contents of the letter regarding the ban on animal sacrifice were misinterpreted. Never forget Faizs poems Gowhar Geelani (@GowharGeelani) July 16, 2021

‘Why Muslims?’

Why are Muslims being restricted by the government to perform their religious duties? Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) had asked in a statement shortly after the news of the original direction spread.

The MMU is headed by the moderate chairman of the Hurriyat Mirwaiz Conference Umar Farooq who has been imprisoned at his Srinagar residence since the reading of Article 370 in 2019.

The statement noted that the order to ban cattle directly violates the religious freedom and personal law of the J&K people.

The National Conference, which is chaired by Lok Sabha MP and former Union Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah, said the ban on cattle sacrifice is an attempt to prevent Muslims from performing their religious duties.

Those who talk about the constitution and the support of the rule of law should explain to us which law forbids Muslims from performing their religious duties. The government should immediately withdraw the order so that the majority J&K community can celebrate the upcoming celebrations, said NC leader and spokesman Imran Nabi Dar.

The ban on animal sacrifice (cows, beef and camels) in Eid-ul-Azha is a message that matters neither to the feelings nor to the religious freedoms of the Muslim community in Jammu and Kashmir, commented politician and journalist Gowhar Geelani on Twitter.

Stopping the sacrifice of animals (cows, beef and camels) on Eid al-Adha is a message that matters neither to the feelings nor to the religious freedoms of the Muslim community in Jammu and Kashmir. Important is the dictatorial dictatorship of powerful bureaucrats, MLAs de facto, of a particular faith Gowhar Geelani (@GowharGeelani) July 16, 2021

‘Gau defense attacks’

Banning beef and cattle is a sensitive issue in Jammu and Kashmir. In the past, Muslim Gujars and Bakerwals who are involved in the livestock business have been attacked, by right-wing Hindutva activists.

These attacks have increased significantly since BJP came to power for the second time in 2019 and removed the special status of J & Ks. According to official sources, at least four such attacks have been reported by UT, most of them from the Jammu region this year.

In one such attack, 24-year-old Aijaz Dar, who was returning home to Rajouri on June 22, was lynched. Locals had blamed cowboys for killing Aijaz, who was the only winning member in his family.

Most of the animals sacrificed on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in J&K are sheep and goats. However, cattle are half the price of the former and are sacrificed mostly by the poor.

In some areas of Kashmir, neighbors raise money to buy a cattle that has the religious sanction of being offered as a sacrifice by seven people. On the other hand, the sacrifice of a sheep or a goat is considered a sacrifice to an individual only.

Last July, a petition was filed in J&K High Court seeking a re-enactment of a law banning the slaughter of cows and other bovine animals.

The petition from a little-known NGO called Save Animals Value Environment, sought judicial guidance for the Union government and the J&K administration to pass the calf ban law.

Cows are also inextricably linked to the religious and cultural sentiments of the Hindu minority population in the Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory, and such slaughter of a revered living creature could result in distortion of peace, tranquility and municipal harmony in the territory of the Union, said the petition.

The old law was not hard to enforce

A previous law banning the slaughter of cattle in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir was repealed by the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019.

But even before 2019, the slaughter ban was indeed implemented on the ground, especially in Kashmir where many Muslims, who are in the majority, consume beef regularly because of its high nutritional value.

Despite the political uncertainty since the reading of Article 370, the beef still continues to be sold in open markets throughout Kashmir and in the Muslim-majority areas of the Jammu region.

Political observers believe the new order is also unlikely to be implemented in Kashmir but will certainly be used to raise passions with the Uttar Pradesh elections around the corners.

However, it is worth noting that the promulgation of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Ordinance (Amendment), 2021, in January of this year empowered the Union government to reduce the representation of locals in the top UT bureaucracy and police administration.

Instead of the 50:50 ratio for IAS and Kashmir Administrative Service officers, the ordinance changed the rule to 67:33, reducing the number of key administrative positions available in the promotion quota for KAS officers.

This may well dictate how the ban is enforced.

Habeel Iqbal, a lawyer based in southern Kashmir, said the order to ban the slaughter of bovine animals violates Article 28 of the Animal Cruelty Prevention Act (PCA).

He said the PCA act notes that nothing contained in this act will make it a violation to kill any animal in a manner required by the religion of any community.

Animals sacrificed on the occasion of Eid are treated in the most humane way possible and given love, respect and care. The law does not allow banning blankets for killing animals, he wrote on Twitter.