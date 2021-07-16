S is for Stampede writer Jennifer Wenster, leftist and illustrator Karen Coe, in Calgary, July 14th. Bill Graveland / Canadian Press

A is for agriculture, B is for bronchi, bulls and barrel races, and Y is for Yahoo! A new children’s book has been released by writer Jennifer Webster and illustrator Karen Coe to capture the soul of Calgary Stampede.

It highlights the Most Wonderful Show on Earth with stories dating back to the first year of the event in 1912.

I’m very partial in preserving Western heritage and teaching children about animal care and those things because I really think a lot of them are being lost and traditions and stories still need to be told, Webster told Canadian Press .

Honestly, there are some really interesting things about the western lifestyle that I think people can really enjoy.

Webster said the inspiration for the book, called S is for Stampede, came from her mother who encouraged her to document the event.

She said while younger children can enjoy the illustrations, they mostly target those between the ages of 8 to 14 years old.

Webster took her idea to the Stampede administrators, who gave it the green light.

She admits that finding the words for each letter of the alphabet proved to be a bit challenging.

It started with the letters of the alphabet and there were some signature things we wanted to capture, obviously, but there were some letters we had trouble thinking about something that was great to come up for that page, she said.

Obviously there are like chuckwagons.

Letter E represents the Elbow River camp, which celebrates indigenous culture. W is for white hats, a locally made Smithbilt cowboy hat given to special guests as a symbol of hospitality from the city.

Coe, who is from Lethbridge, Alta., Provided the art for the book. Many of the illustrations were from paintings she had made over the years.

She said completing the alphabet was difficult.

There were some that were a bit challenging, but not the ones you would actually think. X and Y got them quickly, but other letters like N, we hung up, she said with a laugh. We just push them until later and then somehow we panic at the end.

N turns out to be for neck trick, which is performing bold tricks while on horseback.

Coe said S is for Stampede was a love affair for both him and Webster.

We all come here as children, right? It took deep roots for many people in Alberta, so it was a very exciting project.

