Afghan President Ghani Struck Out of Terror by Pak | Latest India News

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan for failing to prevent foreign terrorists sneaking into Afghanistan and did not do enough to put pressure on the Taliban to join peace talks even when Prime Minister Imran Khan and world leaders listened as part of the audience at a regional conference in Tashkent.

Ghani used his speech at the conference, hosted by Uzbekistan, to boost ties between Central and South Asia, to criticize Pakistan for failing to fulfill its commitments to influence the Taliban to participate in negotiations and prevent movement. cross-border of jihadist fighters.

The presidents’ remarks reflect the Afghan government’s frustration with the Taliban’s refusal to start talks to find a political solution as it conducts a massive campaign to seize territory amid the rapid withdrawal of US and NATO forces. Afghan officials have repeatedly blamed Pakistan for failing to put pressure on Taliban leaders present on Pakistani soil to start peace talks.

Khan, who addressed the conference after Ghani, responded to the allegations by saying he was disappointed by the comments of Afghan leaders and that no country had tried harder to get the Taliban to the dialogue table than Pakistan.

Ghani told the audience, which included U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall and Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, that intelligence assessments showed the influx of 10,000 jihadist fighters from Pakistan and other countries in the past month, as well as support from their collaborators and trans-national organizations for the Taliban.

There is a consensus among credible international observers that [the Taliban have] did not take any steps to sever their ties with terrorist organizations, he said.

Contrary to repeated assurances by Prime Minister Khan and his generals that Pakistan does not find a Taliban invasion of Afghanistan in Pakistan’s interest and a lack of use of force, it will use its power to influence to get the Taliban to negotiate. Seriously, networks and organizations supporting the Taliban are openly celebrating the destruction of the assets and capabilities of the Afghan people and state, he said.

Ghani said Afghanistan is not seeking sympathy but a clear definition of interest. Embracing regional affiliation and support for a political path to turn the Taliban and their supporters from the brink of descent into hell is a win-win approach. Immersing Afghanistan in a full-scale war means plunging the region into a deep uncertainty, he said.

Pakistan, therefore, must engage coherently and urgently from the perspective of regional interest, he added.

As Afghanistan faces a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and a severe drought, the Taliban have launched a devastating wave of attacks across the country placing more than 5,000 prisoners released under the terms of the peace deal that the group signed with the US last year, Ghani said.

This was contrary to the Taliban’s commitment to the US to pursue a political solution and the group had launched a systematic campaign of destruction and looting of public property, car bomb attacks, assassinations, targeted killings of women and society leaders civilian and summary execution of prisoners of war, he said. These practices are forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee to cities and secure provinces. The only option offered by the Taliban is that of submission and surrender, he added.

Ghani made it clear that while his government is committed to peace, Afghan security forces will continue fighting. “We are prepared to confront the Taliban and their supporters for as long as it takes until they realize that a political solution is the only way forward,” he said.

He added, “Therefore, we call on the Taliban to engage with the Afghan government to end the war and the latest devastating attack.” We also urge Pakistan to use its influence and power for peace and ceasefire.

Khan said in his speech that Pakistan’s top priority is stability in Afghanistan as it is rigid about the potential influx of more refugees at a time when it is supporting three million Afghan refugees.

Let me just say that the country that will be most affected by the unrest in Afghanistan is Pakistan … the last thing Pakistan wants is more conflict, he said.

I can assure you that no country has tried harder to get the Taliban to the table than Pakistan. We have made every effort to take military action against the Taliban in Pakistan … to put them on the dialogue table and have a peaceful solution there.

Khan added, “To blame Pakistan for what is happening in Afghanistan, I think it is extremely unfair … and I feel really disappointed that we are to blame for what is happening in Afghanistan.”

Khan also questioned whether the Taliban would compromise at a time when the U.S. has set a date for the withdrawal of its troops. Why would they listen to us when they feel the victory?