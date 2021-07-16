International
EMS responds to 85 opioid-related calls in Edmonton over 4 days in July – Edmonton
Alberta Health Services said the EMS responded to 85 opioid-related calls in the Edmonton area from July 11 to 14.
This is a high number of such calls for the area, the AHS said.
A number of factors may contribute to the increase in poisoning, AHS said, including “stronger or different supply and extremely warm weather”.
EMS responded to 55 opioid-related calls in Edmonton in the 2-day period: AHS
Earlier in the summer, EMS responded to 55 opioid-related calls in the Edmonton area in two days: May 31 and June 1.
Naloxone was given during 50 of those incidents and the EMS took 34 patients to hospital, the AHS said.
Overdose deaths almost doubled in Edmonton in 2020, according to Boyle Street Community Services, rising to 485 in 2020 from 267 in 2019. Data show they are rising again this year.
Edmonton Social Agency calls for urgent action on overdose crisis as 3 men die downtown
From year to year there has been about a 100 per cent increase in the number of overdose deaths, CEO Jordan Reiniger said on May 25, following three overdose deaths in downtown Edmonton on May 21.
This is the latest shocking incident in a trend that was seeing a significant number of city-wide overdoses on all of our sites, Reiniger said.
Alberta adds detox beds, Edmonton pilot naloxone nasal in response to overdoses
On June 9, the province announced a one-year pilot project in Edmonton in response to the overdose crisis that will see $ 1.5 million spent on naloxone nasal kits and $ 2.1 million over three years for 35 additional medical detox beds.
More detox beds, pilot nasal naloxone released in Edmonton due to overdose
But lawyers say more is needed.
Ginetta Salvalaggio, a physician from Edmonton who specializes in addiction, said Alberta really needs an urgent and coordinated emergency response to overdose deaths.
I’m a little submissive, especially with nasal naloxone. This is not a new or innovative strategy; its technology. I think it is a distraction; it is not a coordinated response.
“The flesh of the issue is not really addressed.
Boyle Street calls on government and community partners, including Edmonton Police Service, Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services, to help establish a coordinated emergency response and command center for the overdose crisis involving police, the AHS, and the provincial government. faster and more complete. data (including location information) on overdoses.
The social agency would also like all frontline social workers to have access to naloxone equipment and more alignment programming.
Edmonton Social Agency Calls for Urgent Action on Overdose Crisis: We Must Respond
AHS says if you or someone you care about needs help with substance use, you can call the Resource Addiction Helpline in your area at 1-866-332-2322.
In an emergency, call 9-1-1 or go directly to your nearest emergency department.
The Mental Health Helpline is available at 1-877-303-2642.
If you are going to use illegal drugs, AHS says:
- Avoid use while alone
- Ask someone to check or use you while you are on the phone with a trusted person able to call for help in case of an overdose.
- Use consumer supervised services (SCS) if possible.
- Always do a test dose to check the potency or strength of the medicine.
- Recognize the signs and symptoms of poisoning / overdose and always call 9-1-1 for guidance and support.
- Keep a naloxone bag and know how to use it to respond to a suspected opioid poisoning.
- Contact your local harm reduction agencies, health and social services (eg, income support, housing).
- Find out about available substance use treatment, recovery-oriented support (e.g., opioid agonist therapy, specialty addiction recovery programs), and mental health services.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
